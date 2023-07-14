Para World Championship: Bensusan dethroned, Moss jumps to bronze

Status: 07/13/2023 10:15 p.m

Defending champion Irmgard Bensusan surprisingly missed a medal at the Para Athletics World Championships in Paris on Thursday (07/13/2023). For this, Nele Moos jumped to bronze.

The 32-year-old Bensusan from Leverkusen finished sixth in the T64 starting class in 13.12 seconds over 100 meters, 17 hundredths were missing from the bronze medal.

“The first 80 meters were good”

Bensusan won gold in the 100 and 200 meters in Dubai in 2019, and won silver in both distances at the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo.

“I’m super proud of myself,” said Bensusan despite missing the podium: “The first 80 meters were good, it was a good start. It’s a very good time for the season I’ve had.”

Sprinter Irmgard Bensusan in action at the Para World Championships.

Young clearly the Best

Fleur Jong from the Netherlands sprinted to the gold medal (12.47 seconds) – with a clear lead over Sara Andres Barrio from Spain (12.83) and Marissa Papaconstantinou (12.95) from Canada.

Best performance even surpassed

Long jumper Nele Moos, on the other hand, surprisingly won precious metal. In the final of starting class 38, the 21-year-old from Leverkusen jumped 4.65 m to third place in the fourth attempt, beating her personal best by two centimeters. Already with her third jump (4.62), Moos had scratched her previous top value.

Friederike Brose (16) rounded off the strong German long jump final with 4.41 meters and fourth place. The Hungarian Luca Ekler, who defended her title with a world record of 5.77 meters, catapulted herself to gold. Silver went to Britain’s Olivia Breen (5.04).

“I’ll treat myself to something”

“What do you do as a bronze medalist? I have no idea. I don’t even know how to hold the flag,” said Moos: “But I’ll treat myself to something. It’s indescribable. But I’m very happy.” Especially since her family was in the stadium: “A lot of people came for me. I really enjoyed that.”

Her best finish in a major event had previously been sixth in the long jump at the 2019 World Championships. At the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo, she had skipped the long jump start to focus on the 400 meters, but failed there in the semifinals. “Fourth place, that’s mega,” said Brose overjoyed: “Oh god, I’ve got it, the first World Cup went so well, now all the tension is gone.”

The German team now has seven medals (2x gold, 2x silver, 3x bronze).

Bad luck for Sebastian Dietz

In the morning, shot putter Sebastian Dietz with 14.44 meters missed out on precious metal in the F36 starting class in fourth place, missing bronze by more than one meter.

Young hope Merle Menje finished fifth for the third time in the title fights in the Charlety Stadium, over 1,500 meters in a racing wheelchair was 73 hundredths missing to bronze.

Toughest for the Paralympics

The Para Athletics World Championships (until July 17) is a kind of dress rehearsal for next year’s Paralympics (August 28 to September 8, 2024), which will also take place in the French capital.

At the previous World Championships in Dubai in 2019, the German team had won eleven precious metals in ninth place (7x gold, 2x silver, 2x bronze).