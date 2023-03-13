Original title: Paragliding fixed-point World Cup Henan athletes won two championships and broke the dusty 11-year world record

Henan Daily client reporter Huang Hui

The reporter learned from the Henan Heavy Sports Aviation Sports Center that in the 2023 Paragliding World Cup fixed-point competition held in Thailand recently, Chen Yang and Wang Jianwei from Henan performed well and won the championship, showing the strength of China‘s aviation sports to the world .

The Thailand Station of the 2023 Paragliding World Cup fixed-point competition has men’s and women’s individual fixed-point and group fixed-point events, attracting 89 athletes from 19 countries and regions around the world to participate. The Chinese team won the men’s individual competition in the three-day competition. The champion of fixed-point and group fixed-point.

Chen Yang and Wang Jianwei from Henan are the main force of this paragliding national team. In the men’s individual competition, Chen Yang not only defeated all the world‘s masters to win the championship, but also broke the 11-year-old world record. In addition, Chen Yang and Wang Jianwei also joined hands with their national team teammates to win the men’s team event. The good news came, and the Aeronautical Radio Model Sports Management Center of the State Sports General Administration sent a congratulatory letter to the Henan Provincial Sports Bureau.

It is understood that the 2023 Paragliding World Cup fixed-point competition in Thailand is the first time that the Chinese paragliding team has gone abroad to participate in a world-class event after the outbreak of the new crown epidemic. The excellent results not only ushered in a good start for China Aviation Sports in 2023, but also showed the world The return of Chinese aviation sports. (Photo provided by Provincial Heavyweight Athletic Aviation Sports Center) (Editor-in-charge Li Yue)

