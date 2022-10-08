After the medals in Tokyo come those at the World Cup for Tuscany, star of paradressage

At the Paralympic Equestrian World Championships in Herning (Denmark) the Italian national team did not look disfigured. One star above all shone in the firmament of Italian Paralympic sport, that of Sara Morganti. After the two bronze medals won in Tokyo – the first Italian athlete to conquer a podium in paradressage – Sara confirms herself, for the third consecutive time, world champion of freestyle in dressage. Together with her, of course, also her long-time partner, Royal Delight. Sara was born in Castelnuovo di Garfagnana, but lives in Barga. A passion, that for horse riding, has always been in her heart: “I started riding at 13 following my sister who did it as a hobby. I asked my parents to be able to accompany her and since then I have never gotten off my horse” .

Family — She was born into a large family of three brothers and three sisters and she initially cultivated her passion thanks to some jobs in the stable: “My parents couldn’t afford this activity, which still has costs. I went to an equestrian center and helped the owners. in the stable. I did everything, I arranged the boxes, I fed the horses and in exchange I could ride. I did show jumping and cross-country “. She was an all-round sportswoman: “I liked any kind of sport: I did athletics, even at a competitive level, then dance and then also volleyball, football … in short, I liked anything”. For a girl so lively and full of life, the discovery of the disease was a bolt from the blue: “When I received the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, at the age of 19, the world collapsed on me,” says Sara. “The first question I asked my neurologist was: ‘will I still be able to compete on horseback?’ …”. See also F1 Russia: Hamilton won his 100th career championship | Verstappen | Norris | Driver

Thirty years ago — “The answer was that you had to weigh the pros and cons. Given that we are talking about almost thirty years ago and at the time it was believed that physical activity could be harmful to those suffering from multiple sclerosis, I did exactly what she told me. , I evaluated the pros and cons. Obviously I only saw the pros and I continued to ride with the knowledge that I could no longer compete “. Only in 2005, ten years after his diagnosis, did he discover by chance, a bit like many other people, that the Paralympic discipline existed: “There is a fair near Pisa that takes place every year where, in addition to product tastings, various activities are shown, including Paralympic riding. Taking a flyer I realized that there was a demonstration of a Paralympic athlete showing footage and at the same time explaining how classification visits work. Once I got that flyer I I rushed to the fair with my husband – says Sara – because I had been looking for something like this for some time, but I couldn’t find an equestrian center that would take care of it. I met my first instructor for the Paralympic sector “. The family plays a fundamental and decisive role, and for her it is a force that accompanies her life: “The support of family, friends and in particular my husband is fundamental. Because in the end, when you play sports at this level life is made up of sacrifices “. Sacrifices also work, because Sara does not stand still for a second: “I work in a company as a secretary for half a day to be able to afford the competitive activity – but it’s not over. – Then I work as a secretary at the equestrian center, I train and then when I can also be a technician “. In addition to this, Sara also finds time to study: “I graduated in languages ​​with honors, I was very advanced with my master’s degree in translation, but I suspended it for a year to do a master’s degree in sports and sports management. physical activity at the University of Perugia. It is extremely interesting and therefore my days are really full. In the evening I arrive home tired, but happy “. The Tuscan athlete managed to reach the top of the world for the third time in a row thanks to empathy with the champion Royal Delight: “After a very difficult period and after taking the covid during which I was very ill and for a long time time, for me going to Herning was already a challenge “, he confesses. “This year has been particularly difficult, but despite this I was hoping for a medal. If I had been asked, before leaving, if I had been happy with a bronze, I would have said yes. Instead this silver came first in the coach, for only a penny less than the Latvian and then gold “. She then says: “When I finished second by just one percentage point, I told myself that I would still have an individual competition (freestyle, ed) and that I should focus only on that. In the end, everything went well, I hit everyone. the attacks and it was a wonderful moment where I won the gold medal “. It was then a riot of emotions: “After a victory like this, a really strong, immense, indescribable joy. I think I’m the only one to have won three world championships with the same horse. Being an athlete too, the performances over time they tend to decline, but in Royal’s case not only have they not fallen, but they have been improving “. See also Paralympic, Daniele Cassioli: 'Sport is my light and my life'

Three horses — Sara owns three horses, each very different from the other, but who transmit a lot of love to her and accompany her every day: “With each of them I have a special bond, because each one is extremely different from the others. The champion is humoral in an absurd way. (Royal Delight). She is very particular, strong character, she always wants to have her say. Marie Belle is incredibly sweet, good and with a very quick learning ability. She is very keen to do well. Finally there is Ferdinand, horse huge that I’m not currently competing with, which is extremely good. ” With one of them, however, the bond is particular: “If I had to choose one I would say Royal because it is linked to the most beautiful successes. Then he has been with me for 12 years, so it is a good slice of my life”. Sara also had the privilege of meeting the Pope: “Meeting His Holiness was a very strong emotion. Although I am an agnostic, he is a Pope I greatly admire for his immense human skills and as a communicator”. The future thoughts go to the next Europeans and the Paralympics in Paris 2024: “I certainly hope to be able to participate. The team has qualified and the nation’s place will be occupied by 4 athletes. Of character, as soon as a competition is over I move immediately to the next goal, so with my head I’m at the European championships next year and I’m dreaming of the Paris 2024 Paralympics “. Then he confesses: “For me it would be the realization of a double dream, that is to play the Paralympics in the palace of Versailles, which for me has always been a magical place to want to visit. Participating in the races right there is a great emotion for me and will be unforgettable. “. See also Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games Grand Opening

October 8, 2022 (change October 8, 2022 | 17:46)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

