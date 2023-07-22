paralysis, the wheelchair and the return to the playing field – Corriere TV

The diagnosis of Guillain-Barré syndrome had forced him into paralysis: now he’s back on the pitch

The story of the Belgian midfielder Daouda Peeters has incredible: from paralysis to wheelchair teaches, how he says himself in a documentary produced by the Juventus Creator Lab, «that everything is possible in life». About two years ago, during a training session, the footballer accused a weakening of strength and balance problems. The clinical tests were perfect but he continued to feel annoyance: “Daouda never complained: he wanted to say that there was actually something else”, recalls the doctor who followed him. More in-depth examinations lead to the diagnosis: it is Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune polyneuropathy that affects the peripheral nervous system. The football future – and not only – of Daouda is under discussion. A few days later the paralysis and the wheelchair arrived. “I thought I was going to die,” confesses the Belgian. After a long rehabilitation, however, Daouda gets back on his feet and, one step at a time, recovers and returns to the playing field. Today he is on loan at FC Sudtirol in Serie B, ready for new challenges.

July 22, 2023 – Updated July 22, 2023, 4:10 pm

