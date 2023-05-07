Parameters to watch half marathon

The finish line of 21.097 km is a distance increasingly appreciated by running enthusiasts. More “accessible” than the marathon, the half marathon is still an athletic and personal challenge to be faced with the right preparation. And in the middle of the preparation there are 3 parameters to look at when preparing for a half marathonaccording to indications from Garmin: the functions of its running watches are in fact able to accompany you like a real coach on your journey to the finish line of the half marathon.

3 parameters to look at when preparing for a half marathon

The running season has officially begun and there are many events on the calendar, both on national territory and abroad. With a constantly growing number of enthusiasts, running has experienced a real renaissance and the half marathon has made its way among the distances most appreciated by professionals and aspiring professionals: 21.097 kilometers of effort, passion and fun that must be prepared with functions dedicated to running, to monitor your condition during training and competitions.

Three analyzes for a single success

To reach the goal of 21.097 meters it is necessary be aware of your level of preparation. To learn more about your body and the response to sporting activity, Garmin has developed three essential functions for the runner. Let’s start with the function Training Load which monitors the combined physical effort of all the activities recorded in the last seven days, in order to verify the immediate impact of each workout.

If the Training Load is useful for better calibrating training loads, the option Training Status provides an analysis not only of the day’s run, but also of longer-term workouts, to get information on their progress and effectiveness, thus allowing you to plan subsequent sessions in order to achieve your goals.

A personal trainer on your wrist

For those who start running or want to try to lengthen the distances, theGarmin Coach option offers a free and virtual personal trainer to have adaptive daily training plans created based on your fitness level, recent activity history and biometric data. It allows you to follow directly on the running watch and on the Garmin Connect app workouts studied by professionals of international level to prepare adequately for running a half marathon (alternatively, there are also plans for a 5 and 10k).

Also, since the training plan is adapted according to your performance, you don’t have to worry if you suffer a stop in preparation or if you reach your goal earlier than expected; the tables will automatically update with respect to the changes.

Much more than simple watches, Garmin sportwatches accompany the wearer during the chosen physical activity, whether on asphalt or trail, keeping track of the complete picture of athletic preparation, like a real coach on the wrist.

The importance of recovery and rest

Il rest is part of the preparation, which is why in Garmin sports watches it is indicated at the end of each activity and is based on the effort made during training. Don’t forget to recover, it will benefit body and mind.

The Forerunner line includes the 55, 245, 745 and 945 models, all dedicated to running and multisport.

