Paramount+Paramount’s streaming platform, and Formula 1 today announce the promotional partnership for the 2023-2024 season: a novelty that combines the world motor show and the world of entertainment. With this agreement, Paramount+ becomes an official partner of Formula 1.

The partnership will see the streaming platform’s vast content offering come to life within Formula 1 events, with Paramount+’s most beloved series, films and characters spotlighted in the Fan Zones and the biggest stars gathered inside and out the starting grid. The partnership also includes Paramount+ branding on track signage, digital sponsorships and promotional opportunities. The agreement has already taken place in the city of Melbourne and will also involve the cities of Miami, Montréal, Austria, Silverstone, Monza, Suzuka, Austin, Mexico City, Sao Paulo and Las Vegas.

Mark Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager Paramount+commented: “Paramount+ continues to seek out new and innovative ways to reach a global audience and I am confident that this partnership with Formula 1 will help us grow globally. Becoming an Official Partner of Formula 1 means bringing the Paramount+ brand and all of our characters to life for hundreds of millions of fans around the world. Through this global agreement, the worlds of motorsport and entertainment will unite, creating powerful storytelling opportunities on and off the grid.”

Brandon Snow, Managing Director of Commercial di Formula 1 adds: “The partnership demonstrates Formula 1’s ongoing commitment to exploring new avenues to promote the sport and address new audiences. Paramount+ and its platform content are hugely popular and, like F1, have experienced rapid growth in recent years. We will use our global platforms and entertainment industry expertise to further enhance the fan experience and take both Formula 1 and Paramount+ to new heights.”

The partnership follows a short-term deal between Paramount+ and Formula 1 entered into in 2022, which saw the streaming platform gain strategic exposure at key Formula 1 races including Monza, Italy, and of Silverstone in the UK.