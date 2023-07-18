Paramount+ main sponsor of the National Singers at the Partita del Cuore for Romagna – Sport Marketing News

Paramount+the premium streaming service that arrived in Italy less than a year ago, will be the main sponsor on the shirts of the National Singers during “La Partita del Cuore per la Romagna”, the initiative in support of the Mediafriends campaign to help the most fragile people seriously affected by the May flood.

The summer charity football match, which will be held on July 20 at the “Romeo Neri” stadium in Rimini, will see two teams of celebrities and professional athletes compete against each other with the aim of helping Romagna to set up concrete reconstruction projects in areas recently affected by the flood. This is a unique event that will offer football fans and others the opportunity to watch an exciting match and support people and communities.

Stories are at the heart of Paramount+. Sporting events are a great opportunity to tell a valuable story, and highlight the importance of supporting sport and charitable initiatives of this type. Indeed, after having signed a partnership with a major team in the Italian football league such as Inter, Paramount+ has also decided to dress the great stars of Italian music for the Partita del Cuore.

“The match of the Heart has a long history of sporting passion and social support. This year we want to be alongside players and singers – no matter what shirt they wear – to do our part in helping communities affected by the floods. We do it with what we do best: to excite sports lovers and more with the stars of Paramount+“, he has declared Antonella Dominici, Head of Streaming South Europe, Middle East & Africa di Paramount+ e Pluto TV. “An initiative that proves the great social role of sport and entertainment, which thanks to passion can make millions of people dream”.

“Emilia-Romagna woke up in the mud without ever losing the desire to get up. Bad weather between 2 and 17 May generated persistent rains, floods, overflows and landslides in the region. The rescue machine activated immediately and never stopped; the volunteers became hundreds and then thousands. All we can do for them is help them and not leave them alone. They need all of us, first now and tomorrow. We want to thank Paramount+ for helping us make this great event happen“, he has declared Gian Luca Pecchini, Director General of the National Singers