L’farewell of Antonio Conte to Tottenham “It was the right choice for everyone.” Word of Fabio Paratici the Italian sports director of the Spurs Londoners. The official separation took place on March 26 with a “consensual agreement”, but a divorce was in the air after months of postponing an expiring contract renewal. It was the thing that finally precipitated things the clash with the striker Richarlison and the alleged revolt of the players after the elimination from the Champions League with Milan and the harsh outburst from the coach on 18 March (“I see selfish players on and off the pitch”) following his team’s 3-3 draw with Southampton.

Conte’s greeting: “Our journey together has ended”

Antonio Conte had left Tottenham with a message on social media. “Football is passion. I deeply thank the Spurs That they appreciated and shared my passion and my intense way of living football as a coach – wrote the Italian coach -. A special thought goes to the fans who have always shown me support and appreciation: hearing them sing my name is unforgettable. Our journey together has endedI wish you all the best for the future.”

Paratici: “We have always supported him”

And now Paratici speaks. “We know how difficult this season has been for Antonio Conte personally, Gian Piero Ventrone and Gianluca Vialli are deadthen underwent the surgery. The company supported him, we were close, but eventually we came to this mutual agreement. I think the decision we have made is the right one for everyone” Paratici said.

Team to Conte’s assistant, Christian Stellini

The team was entrusted to Conte’s assistant, Christian Stellini, until the end of the season. “Now it’s up to Stellini who had managed the team even when Antonio was ill this season and was good,” he added. He has a lot of experience as a second and was also a head coach in the past. Then we also have Ryan Mason who can help him a lot, he has been with this club for a long time and knows everything about the team and the players. We are confident they can do a great job. Players will not have to change their training habits and style – added Paratici – I think that changing everything when there are only 10 games left is complicated to make them adapt”.

“We want to end this season well”

The sports director then took stock of his experience: “I would like to dwell not only on this season, but also on the past one – he added -. When I arrived here we talked about ‘rebuilding the foundations’ and at the end of the season we achieved a great result, qualifying for the Champions League. This year we made it through the group and then we went out against Milan. The goal is to grow the team and the Club. I think we have grown and achieved excellent results, then of course we are disappointed because we could have done better in the FA Cup against Sheffield United. Every time you lose a game there are regrets. We want to end this season well and be even better in the next one.”