Paratici resigns from Tottenham after suspension – breaking latest news

Of Michele Cappello, Gianlucadimarzio.com editorial staff

Fabio Paratici is no longer a manager of the London team. The former Juventus player has chosen to resign after the inhibition imposed by Fifa worldwide

After just over a season and a halfthe story between Fabio Paratici and Tottenham is over. The former Juve Chief Football Officer, who landed in London in the summer of 2021, decided to resign with immediate effect after the negative outcome of the appeal at the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport

. Yesterday, in fact, the sentence arrived regarding the appeals of Juventus and its (former) managers, including Paratici himself. If for the bianconeri the points have been returned pending a new judgment by the Federal Court of Appeal, and for Pavel Nedved (and the other members of the board) the appeal has been accepted, the position of Andrea Agnelli, Federico Cherubini, Maurizio Arrivabene and Fabio Paratici himself has not changed.

He cannot fulfill his duties The inhibition therefore remains standing for the now former Tottenham manager, who has decided to take a step back to focus on his legal position with respect to the Figc and Fifa sentences. Paratici had already temporarily absented himself from his role within the club on 31 March, following the decision of the Fifa Disciplinary Commission to extend the sanctions against him to the whole world: Fabio Paratici was unsuccessful with an appeal against his ban by the Italian Football Federation on certain football-related activities – reads the Spurs statement – ​​Fifa has decided to extend the ban to the whole world and, although there continues to be a controversy over the scope and extent of the ban, the The current worldwide ban prevents Fabio from fulfilling his duties as football chief executive.



The press release continues: Fabio has therefore made the decision to resign with immediate effect from his position in the Club to concentrate on his legal position with respect to the Figc and Fifa sentences. Daniel Levy, President: This has been a stressful time for Fabio and his family. We wanted to make sure we allowed for due process. Fabio is a man who lives and breathes football, we wish him well.

