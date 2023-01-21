The London club is working to understand if the Italian disqualification is immediately effective also in the Premier League. The sporting director is one of the few able to convince the coach to stay

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato

And now what happens to Fabio Paratici? Tottenham have been wondering since yesterday evening, when they learned that their “director of football” was banned for 30 months by the Football Federation for perjury and financial irregularities in the context of the capital gains ruling that took 15 points away from Juventus . The FIGC has asked that the sentence against Paratici be extended outside the Italian borders, and Spurs immediately asked for clarifications to understand if their market man will really have to serve a sentence that would prevent him from playing the role for which Tottenham have hired him. Also for this reason, the club coached by Antonio Conte has not released any official press releases on the matter.

THE SENTENCE — Paratici’s stop, according to the Juve sentence, is for two and a half years, the longest of those imposed in the sentence of the Federal Court of Appeal. Paratici worked at Juve from 2010 to the end of the 2021 season, dealing with most of his experience in the black and white transfer market by coordinating the scouting group and acting at the forefront in looking for players. When Beppe Marotta, the man who had brought him to Turin, left, he was promoted to head of the entire sports area, having more decision-making margin. The fact that his sentence is the heaviest sentence handed down to executives makes him a central figure. It is also for this reason that Spurs are urgently trying to understand if the sentence applies immediately, even pending the appeal that Juventus has already announced it intends to present, or if outside Italy it is valid only in case of international approval . See also Juve, Allegri-Bonucci, championship pact: Juve, take the great comeback

TOTTENHAM — The 50-year-old Paratici arrived at Tottenham in July 2021, once his adventure at Juve ended. His feeling with Conte is one of the main reasons for Antonio’s arrival at Spurs in November 2021. Paratici holds the role of director of football, with direct input on the market, a fundamental result in January, when he arrives from Rodrigo’s Juve Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski were fundamental in Tottenham’s run-up to fourth place, that “miracle” that Conte indicated as the starting point for the new season. If Paratici’s disqualification were to be valid also in the Premier League and internationally, not only in Italy, Tottenham would lose their point of reference for the market right in the middle of a decisive winter session, in which Spurs are trying to strengthen themselves for resume the race for fourth place made more complicated by the latest negative results. Losing Paratici, then, risks having important repercussions also on the negotiation for the renewal of Conte’s contract, which expires at the end of the season. While the club has been pushing for a renewal for some time, the coach has taken some time to reflect, aware that Spurs are a team that still needs additions and work to live up to the best in the Premier League. If Paratici’s stop was really valid in England too, Spurs risk losing one of the few managers able to convince Conte to stay. It is one of the reasons why clarifying as soon as possible how much the inhibition imposed by the Federal Court of Appeal will limit Paratici’s work with Tottenham. See also Samp-Juve, Morata after the brace: "The goals, the future, the role and Allegri"

January 21

