The Pardubice basketball players, like Děčín before, also won the second home game in the semi-finals of the league playoff and leveled the series with the North Bohemian opponent at 2:2. They followed up Friday’s 75-65 triumph with an 81-75 victory, and the series will surely return to their hall once more. But the fifth match is scheduled for Tuesday in Děčín. Sunday and Monday will include the continuation of the semi-final between Opava and Nymburk with a score of 1:1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook