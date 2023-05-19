Pardubice beat Děčín in overtime, the seventh game decided

In a tough battle, in the first half, which Pardubice won 33:31, the difference in the score was a maximum of three points. Děčín was able to build the biggest lead in the match when, after Kroutil’s three-pointer 2:19 minutes before the end of the fourth quarter, they led 71:64.

But the home team managed to reduce to two points and a minute before the horn came the crucial moment of the match. Walton’s referees whistled for an offensive foul during the raid and the match ended for the Děčín leader after the fifth personal foul. Pardubice’s best scorer Dickerson immediately equalized and in extra time the East Bohemians had the upper hand. The guests were just trying to make up for the loss in vain. Kroutil reduced the difference to two points with 12 seconds left, Dickerson then made three free throws, but already converted the fourth and sealed the win for Pardubice.