Home » Pardubice hunted Hané, it brings speed and ferocity. We want one more big name, revealed Kováč
Sports

Pardubice hunted Hané, it brings speed and ferocity. We want one more big name, revealed Kováč

by admin

Everyone probably expected the addition of the defensive line, which football Pardubice had to build practically entirely from scratch after the summer departures. The management of East Bohemia is still working intensively to improve the quality of the defense, but they also brought a new face to the opposite side of the pitch. At the pre-season press conference, Pardubice announced the arrival of Jakub Matoušek from Sigma Olomouc, who should stay at the new venue until the end of the upcoming season.

See also  F1 Qatar-Hamilton is 8 points behind Alonso on podium

You may also like

Football : Arnautovic is committed to Bologna

Swimming World Championships, Marsaglia and Tocci in the...

Arizona Diamondbacks Overcome Atlanta Braves’ Pitching Struggles in...

Football: United want Hojlund, but 70m is too...

Manchester City’s Mahrez Set to Join Jeddah National...

Mikael Ymer says ‘conscience is clear’ after ban...

Phil Collins’ son plays in the regional league

Prospects and Challenges for the Chinese Women’s World...

Italy, the favorites and how to follow the...

San Francisco Giants Defeat Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy