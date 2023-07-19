Pardubice hunted Hané, it brings speed and ferocity. We want one more big name, revealed Kováč

Everyone probably expected the addition of the defensive line, which football Pardubice had to build practically entirely from scratch after the summer departures. The management of East Bohemia is still working intensively to improve the quality of the defense, but they also brought a new face to the opposite side of the pitch. At the pre-season press conference, Pardubice announced the arrival of Jakub Matoušek from Sigma Olomouc, who should stay at the new venue until the end of the upcoming season.

