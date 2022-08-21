The squad list for Lilla-Psg, scheduled for tonight, says that Leandro Paredes has left together with the rest of the team for the Ligue 1 away match. time still seems to stand still in Paris, very far from Turin. Yet the Juventus coach has not yet given up on the idea of ​​adding him to the 2022-23 squad to make him the man of order and ideas of a midfield that without Pogba is the same as a season ago.