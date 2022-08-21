Home Sports Paredes to Juve, the key is Zakaria to Monaco: the negotiation
Sports

Paredes to Juve, the key is Zakaria to Monaco: the negotiation

by admin
Paredes to Juve, the key is Zakaria to Monaco: the negotiation

With Rabiot remaining, it is now the Swiss who can be sacrificed to make money: Monaco is on top of him. Meanwhile Depay …

The squad list for Lilla-Psg, scheduled for tonight, says that Leandro Paredes has left together with the rest of the team for the Ligue 1 away match. time still seems to stand still in Paris, very far from Turin. Yet the Juventus coach has not yet given up on the idea of ​​adding him to the 2022-23 squad to make him the man of order and ideas of a midfield that without Pogba is the same as a season ago.

See also  One-year-old boy falls from the balcony of his house: he died instantly - breaking latest news

You may also like

Reporter: The Dalian people after the shotgun change...

Naples, Demme-Anguissa: on Instagram the German retracts the...

Football – La Liga: Real Madrid beat Celta

In Cincinnati Tsitsipas surprises Medvedev, in the final...

Football – Bundesliga: Union Berlin beats Leipzig

Ufc 278, Edwards beats Usman and is the...

Zhang Weili hit the gold belt again in...

motogp marc marquez and his brother alex divorce...

The Badminton World Championships will start shooting on...

Raikkonen, Ferrari, Nascar, Chevrolet

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy