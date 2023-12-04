Parents have expressed interest in trading for Corbin Burnes

The San Diego Padres are aiming to strengthen their pitching for the 2024 season after the departures of several key players. With the goal of being in contention, the team has expressed interest in trading for Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes, who won the National League Cy Young Award in 2021.

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres are eyeing Burnes as a possible alternative for their rotation. Burnes is set to become a free agent after the next campaign, and the Padres see potential in trading for him to bolster their pitching lineup.

Despite Burnes’s projected raise in his final year of arbitration, his 2024 salary wouldn’t exceed the amount needed to sign a high-level free agent, and the Padres would not be required to make a long-term commitment. It has been reported that the Brewers have discussed trading Burnes with other teams, but it remains to be seen whether the club will truly trade their ace or wait until next year’s Trade Deadline.

The Padres’ interest in Burnes comes as they look to fill the void left by the departures of Blake Snell, Nick Martínez, Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo, and Josh Hader. The team’s pursuit of Burnes shows their determination to strengthen their pitching staff and contend in the 2024 season.

