«Parents who think they are stars»- breaking latest news

The recently retired Swedish striker commented on the Mbapp case. The Frenchman’s mother asks the footballers’ union for help, Ibra is not there: When a child becomes strong, it produces income and parents become lawyers

The news is going around the world that Fayza Lamari, the powerful mother of Kylian Mbapp, has asked for help from the French footballers’ union after her beloved son, former world champion in Russia 2018, was sidelined by PSG.

In fact, the club did not call him up for the tour of Luis Enrique’s team in Japan and South Korea. The reason? The attacker has made it known that he does not want to renew the contract expiring on 30 June 2024 and leave on a free transfer. A sign of how parents today, just think of Rabiot’s mother or Lukaku’s, are too intrusive. And Zlatan Ibrahimovic intervened on the matter, fresh from retiring from football, who dealt with his problems personally or at most with Mino Raiola, a second father for him, his agent. Did he make the right choice? For who? For PSG maybe, not for him. He put himself in a position where he is bigger than the club. The club gave him the keys to everything. You are never bigger than your club. When a kid gets strong, they make income, and parents become lawyers, agents, and coaches. This is the problem, explained the former AC Milan striker. And again: When all this happens you lose control and your identity. With these new generations parents think they have become stars, they also speak in the newspapers, but who do they think they are?.

Mbapp’s mother, considered the most powerful woman in the world of football, does not accept the exclusion of her son, who remained to train in Paris with the others excluded. And the long list: Wijnaldum, Diallo, Paredes, Draxler, Michut, Vimoj Muntu Wa Mungu, Fernandez-Veliz, Gassama and Bodiang. In short, a humiliation. Which for Ibrahimovic does not justify the decisive intervention of the mother.

