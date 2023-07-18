Paris 2024 claims to have passed one billion euros in revenue from partnerships

“Things are going quite well. » This sentence, Tony Estanguet, the president of the Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Cojop) of Paris repeated it at least five times, Tuesday July 18, by presenting the state of progress of the preparation of the event in the summer of 2024, just over a year from the opening ceremony. And, among what continues to advance ” pretty good “he notably highlighted the budgetary part, in particular its income component from partnerships with companies. “We recently crossed the billion euros secured”he detailed.

These partnership revenues constitute one of the three main pillars on which the Paris 2024 budget is built: the organizers expect 1.22 billion euros, out of a total budget of 4.38 billion. The revenue forecasts from these contracts with private sponsors had moreover been revised upwards at the end of 2002 (+ 127 million euros), as part of a budget revision to preserve the overall balance of accounts.

In a recent report submitted to Parliament, the Court of Auditors considered that “level of resources” of partnerships that Paris 2024 has set itself “seems plausible” but she also pointed out that “substantial uncertainties remain, particularly for domestic partnerships”. In this case, it is a contract being negotiated with LVMH, “announced for 140 million euros, but still not signed”as evoked by the financial magistrates.

Tony Estanguet confirmed on Tuesday that the signing with the luxury group has still not taken place: “It is not signed, we continue to discuss”he said, while specifying that the sum is therefore not counted in the billion euros of so-called revenue “secure”.

One billion euros from ticket sales

Within the executive, also involved in discussions with LVMH, we say to ourselves “not worried and not concerned at this stage” by not signing this contract. It is also considered that the objective set by Paris 2024 of having, by the end of 2023, 92% of the total revenue from budgeted partnerships “will be achieved”.

This is also what Tony Estanguet said: “We continue with enthusiasm and serenity to achieve this objective”he explained, noting that “it will be easier to reach this 92% if we sign with LVMH”.

“If this is not the case, we will still have to achieve this objective”however specified the President of Paris 2024, who, moreover, highlighted, in the revenue section, the fact that “one billion euros [avait été atteint] with ticket sales – 6.8 million tickets sold – and hospitality”.

More broadly, Tony Estanguet, as he has been doing for several months, repeated it on Tuesday: “The different indicators [qu’il s’agisse de l’avancée des chantiers ou de la mise en place des dispositifs de sécurité et de transport] show that we are in the passing times [et que Paris 2024] will be ready. »

While emphasizing that the last year leading up to the start of the Games (D – 365 days coincides with July 26) “will not be easy”Tony Estanguet assured: “Alerts, we don’t have any today. »

The possible impact of the searches which targeted, in June, Etienne Thobois and Edouard Donnelly, two senior officials of the Organizing Committee of the Games within the framework of a preliminary investigation by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office for suspicions of “illegal taking of interests, favoritism and embezzlement of public funds” ? “We are cooperating, no more comments”released the president of Paris 2024, who, on Tuesday, was accompanied by his general manager, Etienne Thobois.

Use of the army to ensure security: “in principle yes”

The second and third waves of calls for tenders launched by Paris 2024 to recruit private security agents who will work on the Olympic sites will be awarded respectively by the end of the summer and by this fall, said announced, Tuesday, Tony Estanguet, the president of the Organizing Committee of the Games. “We will have very precise visibility of the means available by the end of 2023, which will allow us to continue to exchange with public actors and to see how to adjust, if necessary, in the last six months before the Games”, he explained. Asked about the possibility of seeing the army intervene in addition, he replied: “in principle yes, in detail, we do not know yet and it will be up to the State to communicate”. While specifying that the army will first be “mobilized on very specific missions, in particular during the opening ceremony for the securing of the boats” on the Seine, he added that it will be necessary “see how far we are able to go on the private security side” before fixing what could be the contribution of the armed forces. “It’s premature today”.

