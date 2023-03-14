



With 3.25 million tickets sold in less than three weeks, French and global audiences responded enthusiastically to the first round of ticket sales for Paris 2024. And since March 15, 500 days after the start of the Games , Paris 2024 invites everyone to register for the draw for individual ticket sales, in which the most coveted sessions will be available, through the official ticketing platform: tickets.paris2024.org.

3.25 million tickets sold

The sale of the “Make Your Games” packages is already the largest ticket sale for a sporting event in France. For the first time in the history of the Olympic Games, tickets were made available worldwide with the possibility of purchasing them in specific periods of time decided by drawing lots. Thanks to this new approach, the use of the ticketing platform has allowed for an easier purchasing experience, despite the fact that over 600 sessions and thousands of possible combinations were on sale in real time.

French audiences, who grabbed up to two-thirds of the tickets, responded in thousands, as did fans around the world, from 158 countries. A significant part of the public is represented by young women: in fact, in this first phase of the sale, 45% of the spectators are women, 44% are under 35 years old.

“Make Your Games”: packages to promote the variety of sports

In this first phase of sales, Paris 2024 has sold tickets in bundles to promote what makes the Games truly special: the variety of sports and the opportunity to discover new disciplines.

Tickets for all sports were sold. Those for climbing and freestyle BMX sold out on day one, while those for fencing, judo, break dancing and track cycling sold out in just a few days. The sports that recorded the highest ticket sales are football, athletics, rugby sevens, basketball and volleyball.

The price ranges of tickets purchased mirror the balanced pricing strategy implemented by Paris 2024, with a large proportion of tickets available at affordable prices (around 50% costing €50 or less) and fewer tickets at affordable prices. higher, to guarantee a third of the income to the organizing committee.

During this initial sales phase, more than 400,000 tickets priced at €24 were sold, around 70% of tickets were sold for less than €100 and 4.5% cost €200 or more.

The second phase of registration opens on March 15, 500 days before the start of the Games

For the Olympic Games, around 10 million tickets have been put on sale, 80% of which will be available to the public through the official ticketing platform tickets.paris2024.org, while the remaining 20% ​​will be distributed through the official supplier On Paris 2024 locations and stakeholders (local authorities, global and national partners, official broadcaster of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and sports communities in France and abroad).

The next phase of sales, dedicated to individual tickets for the Olympic Games, will start with a registration period for the draw. Anyone who has not yet secured the tickets they hoped to buy, or has not yet applied, can register between 15 March and 20 April 2023 at tickets.paris2024.org.

All set for an unforgettable experience

At the end of 2023 and in 2024, the remaining tickets will be available in real time following the logic “first come, first serve”. The ticket office for the Paralympic Games will open this autumn.

The record sale of the first stage generated great enthusiasm in the Games Organizing Committee: “What a response! With 3.25 million tickets sold in less than three weeks, the level of interest has been phenomenal, both in France and abroad – said Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024 – Anyone who has not yet secured their ticket still has a chance possibility to do so, starting from March 15 when it will be possible to register for the sale of individual tickets. This new phase will provide the opportunity to participate in flagship events in extraordinary venues, cheer on exceptional athletes and experience unforgettable moments at the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Games.”