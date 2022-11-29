From December 1, registrations start to be able to access the first part of the sale of the coupons. The costs will be low: one million accesses for 24 euros

The Paris Olympics are much closer than one might think. Indeed, in a certain sense it begins this week, Thursday 1 December: the day on which ticket sales will open. In which it will be possible to begin to put a mark if not on the calendar, in memory, which matters much more. In expectation of an event that promises to be great. Because this is what Tony Estanguet, the three-time Olympic champion in canoe slalom and the entire organizing committee headed by him have in mind. Just remember that beach volleyball, just to give an example, will be under the Eiffel Tower, already a strong point of the previous candidacy and an event that promises a fairytale suggestion. Or that horse riding will be in the gardens of Versailles, that fencing and taekwondo will be at the Gran Palais and archery at Les Invalides.

Tickets — The first phase of the Games ticket office will therefore open on Thursday 1 December. Those intending to buy tickets can start their journey by entering the draw for the first sale until 31 January. You put yourself on the list, take part in the draw and with a little luck, the purchase is finalized in February. Tickets will be on sale for all Olympic venues (with the exception of surfing and the opening ceremony). Fans will also be able to personalize their experience of the Games thanks to “Make Your Games” packages which will allow them to plan a tailor-made stay in Paris and other Games venues in France. For the first time in the history of the Games, ticket sales will be done exclusively on a single, centralized digital platform, which will be open to all fans simultaneously. The platform will put around 10 million tickets on sale to the Olympic public, or 80% of the total. One million at a cost of just 24 euros, about half at 50 euros or less. Consistent with Paris 2024’s commitment to make the Games fully accessible, these prices apply to tickets for the 32 sports on the Olympic program (with the exception of surfing, for which there will be no ticket sales). See also The 23-man roster for the national football game against Japan is released tonight. The live broadcast time and live platform channel of the Chinese national football team VS Japan - MINNAN.com

Popular prices — That’s right: for just 24 euros you can attend athletics at the Stade de France, as well as events destined to become as iconic as their venues at Les Invalides or Versailles. “We are passionate about the project of making Paris 2024 a “Wide Open” Games and, even more, to give life to this concept,” said Tony Estanguet. “I am sincerely enthusiastic about the idea of ​​Paris sharing its iconic venues and facilities with the fans, and for them to experience the excitement and magical atmosphere that packed stadiums offer. It’s not just the athletes who are preparing for the Games. They are preparing even the spectators. And their journey begins now!”

Packages — In this first phase of the ticket office opening, fans will have the opportunity to purchase “Make your Games” packages to create their own ideal Olympic experience. Each package consists of three sessions selected on the basis of client preferences. To create it, you will need to choose three sessions from all the scheduled sports, depending on availability and preferences. Select up to six tickets for each session. In order to meet the needs of the client, whether you participate alone, with friends or family, the packages are flexible. It will be possible to purchase, in all, and for all sales phases during the Games, a maximum total number of 30 tickets for each account.

Draw — From 1 December 2022 to 31 January 2023, anyone around the world will be able to enter the draw. The people drawn will be given a 48-hour time slot between 15 February and 15 March 2023 for the purchase of tickets. This draw, intended to assign a specific time slot for the purchase of tickets, is the novelty introduced by these Olympics to allow a more user-friendly experience for those drawn. Fans will be able to participate in a draw for the first two phases of the ticketing program, structured as follows: Phase 1 – Sale of packages 1 December 2022 – 31 January 2023 at 18 CET: Registration and creation of accounts on the official website of the box office in order to participate in the draw for the “Make Your Games” packs. February 13 – March 15, 2023: Those who have been drawn will have to access the online ticket office during the time slot assigned to them to purchase the desired “Make Your Games” package. Phase 2 – Single ticket sales March – May 2023: Entry for the draw for single ticket sales. May 2023: Single ticket sales begin. See also Transfer market Como: Cesc Fabregas ready to play in Serie B

Paralympics — Over three million tickets for the Paralympic Games will go on sale in autumn 2023.

