Home Sports Paris 2024, Pancalli: “Threats from Ukraine? Russian athletes have the right to be at the Olympics”
Sports

Paris 2024, Pancalli: “Threats from Ukraine? Russian athletes have the right to be at the Olympics”

by admin
Paris 2024, Pancalli: “Threats from Ukraine? Russian athletes have the right to be at the Olympics”

“I always refer to the words of Zelensky at the beginning of the invasion, or that we must distinguish the responsibilities of governments from those of the people“. The president of the Italian Paralympic Committee Luca Pancalli takes a position on the possible participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Olympic Games Of Paris 2024. After the opening of the IOC in their presence, without a flag and without anthem, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky attacked the president Thomas Bach and theUkraine he threatened to boycott the Games, also obtaining the support of other countries.

“We addressed the issue during the last general meeting dell’Ipc and we will do it in the next one also in the light of what will be the decisions of the International Olympic Committee. We voted to Bonn the sanctions and the ouster of the Paralympic Committee russo and of that Belarusianbut today there is a discourse that does not concern the Committees but the right of athletes to be there. We will express ourselves in this sense”, Pancalli clarified, answering those who ask him about the threats from Ukraine.

“My position has always been Very blatant – continued Pancalli speaking on the sidelines of the agreement between Cip and Ita Airways – I always refer to Zelensky’s words at the beginning of the invasion, or that we must distinguish the responsibilities of governments from those of the people. Athletes have their right to be able to participateobviously in ways and forms respectfulbut at the same time why the sport must always be a ponte to build dialogue and to favor pathways that have the pace“.

See also  Durant is injured and Harden is difficult to pick the lead, and he may lose the first in the East + MVP scoring champion – yqqlm

“In all of this – underlined Pancalli – the athletes I think are to be respected in their being athletes, which does not mean not recognizing what is happening e contest it. The world of sport must do something else”. “Risk Games halved? There is, but for this reason I have my own personal idea which I absolutely do not want to ascribe to the International Committee, which will meet to decide with 187 countries“, concluded Pancalli.

Previous Article

Fedez: “Karate is a useless sport”. The answer of the Olympic gold medalist Luigi Busà

next

Next article

Nick Kyrgios admits to assaulting ex-girlfriend, but judge doesn’t convict him

next

You may also like

Selle Italia offers Novus Boost Evo in nubuck...

Zaniolo opens at Galatasaray – Tiscali Sport

The NFL opens up a new themed area...

the return round is underway

Zhu Lin wins first women’s singles title on...

CRAZY SKYSNOW ITALY CUP | Sportdimontagna.com

The reasons for the penalty to Juventus

Benevento-Genoa: a complicated downsizing | Sports People

New Balance presents the AS Roma 22/23 Esports...

The Inter-Milan draw (1-0)

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy