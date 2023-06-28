Paris Basketball, official farewell of Ismaël Kamagate

Paris Basketball announces the farewell of Ismaël Kamagate, Olimpia Milano’s great market target.

The French center had been in the capital since 2019, when he was 17. Selected in the NBA in the second round in 2022, in this last year in France he finished in third place in the rebounding standings, second in shooting percentage and fourth as a blocker.

In the greeting press release, Paris writes: «How many goals with our colors for an authentic Parisian product. Ismael is our pride and now is the time for us to let him fly to compete in the best European competition». Next stop Olimpia Milano?

thank you for everything @iampaslong 🖤❤️💙 In 2019, Ismaël Kamagate joins our workforce. Aged 17, he is not supposed to have a lot of playing time. An injury to D. Sleva propels him into second pivot and he finds himself playing 15 minutes per game for 6 points and 4 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/LoiE43fNAq — Paris Basketball (@ParisBasketball) June 28, 2023

