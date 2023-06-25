Paris bid 300 million euros for Mbappe, Real Madrid quoted a maximum of 220 million – yqqlm

Reporter Tomás González-Martín reported that Paris bid Mbappé a bonus of 250 million + 50 million euros, and Florentino offered a maximum of 200 million + 20 million euros.

Mbappe’s mother has been secretly negotiating with Real Madrid for months and is now negotiating with the Emir of Qatar to get the deal done as quickly as possible, according to reports.

The reporter said that Real Madrid has put forward an initial offer of 150 million euros, but they will be willing to increase it to 200 million + 20 million euros (paid in four years) during the negotiation, because Paris’ asking price has reached 250 million + 50 million euros . The reporter also revealed that Paris has a debt of up to 280 million euros.

Reporters say Mbappe wants to sign with Real Madrid in July so he doesn’t have to attend the pre-season match in Paris on July 15.

The reporter expects that Mbappe will sign a contract with Real Madrid for 6 years. The pre-tax annual salary is a record 60 million euros (32 million euros after tax). The bulk of the income will come from 65% of portrait rights and advertising rights. After 60 million euros.

