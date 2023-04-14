NAfter allegations of racism against coach Christophe Galtier from French soccer champion Paris Saint-Germain, the judiciary has initiated preliminary investigations. Prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme announced on Friday in Nice that possible discrimination would be examined. Searches are currently underway at the OGC Nice club. The allegations were made public by a leaked email relating to an incident during Galtier’s time at OGC Nice in the pre-season.

In the mail, the then Nice sports director Julien Fournier accused the coach of saying that there were too many black and Muslim players in the squad of the southern French. In a statement released by Galtier’s lawyer, the coach said he was “stunned to learn of the offensive and defamatory” report.

Mail von Fournier an Brailsford

“I have filed a complaint and I trust the judiciary,” Galtier said at a press conference on Friday. He was deeply shocked by the allegations, they hit him deep down. “It hurts me deeply that such statements have been attributed to me and published in an irresponsible manner,” emphasized the 56-year-old.

PSG promised Galtier “support” through a spokesman: “The club would like the judiciary to find out the truth.” Galtier said he grew up in a mixed society in the high-rise areas with the values ​​of sharing and respect for others, whoever he may be. Since the allegations became known, he has received a lot of unpleasant news, but also a lot of support from other coaches and players.

Fournier’s email to Dave Brailsford, the sports director of Nice’s club owner Ineos, dates from August 2021, shortly after Galtier took office. Fournier, who ended up not having the best relationship with the coach, emphasized that he was not responsible for publishing the mail. When asked whether it could be a revenge action, Galtier did not answer on Friday.

The sporting director left Nice in the summer of 2022, at the same time Galtier joined PSG. The coach is currently under a lot of pressure there after the club failed in the Champions League round of 16 at Bayern and was also eliminated in the cup. This Saturday (9 p.m. on DAZN) leaders Paris, who have a six-point lead, meet RC Lens.