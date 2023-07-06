Paris FC relocates its first four receptions in Ligue 2 to Troyes

Paris FC indicated this Wednesday evening that its first four Ligue 2 matches of the 2023-2024 season scheduled at home would be relocated to Troyes, at the Aube stadium, “following the unavailability of the Charléty stadium for several weeks, for lawn repair work.

“This work will enable the laying of a hybrid lawn at the Charléty stadium. However, this major construction site and the holding of numerous events make the Charléty stadium unavailable until the beginning of October”, specifies the Parisian club in a communiqué.



“During the 2022-2023 financial year, the condition of the lawn at the Charléty stadium had deteriorated to the point of no longer being passable”, recalls the club, which had also been forced to postpone the meeting of the 23rd day. of L2 against Amiens, in February 2023, due to the catastrophic state of the lawn “which does not ensure the safety of the players in the game”, had judged the LFP.

Paris FC will therefore receive four opponents in Troyes: Caen (1st day), Concarneau (4th day) in August, Amiens (6th day) and Laval (8th day). The Parisians should return to their den of Charléty against Auxerre (10th day), at the beginning of October.

