Paris Olympics cycling event routes revealed

The Tour de France peloton has just tumbled onto the Paul-Armagnac racing circuit, in Nogaro (Gers), the scene of the epilogue of the 4th stage, but, on Tuesday July 4, some of the eyes are already on a few hundred kilometers further north, towards Ile-de-France. The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee has unveiled the routes for the cycling events: time trials and road races.

Butte Montmartre, Jacques-Anquetil velodrome, Mauldre and Chevreuse valleys… one word keeps coming up in the mouths of the organizers when it comes to describing these routes: “iconic”. In consultation with the French Cycling Federation (FFC) and the International Cycling Union (UCI), they were developed around three imperatives, explains Aurélie Merle, the executive director of sports for Paris 2024: that they comply with the prerequisites UCI technical skills, i.e. they meet high-level requirements; that they are consistent with “DNA” of the next Games by enhancing the areas close to the capital and by “striking the imagination” ; finally, that they offer the public the possibility of coming for free to encourage the runners involved.

First event on the calendar: the time trial. As was the case during the world championships in Wollongong (Australia), in mid-September 2022, men and women will set off on the same course. On the starting ramp at Les Invalides, in the 7th arrondissement of Paris, there will also be as many participants as there are participants: 35 – parity will also be respected during the road race, with 90 competitors and 90 female competitors.

The course of the women’s and men’s time trials of the 2024 Olympic Games. PARIS 2024

“The route visits the south and south-east of the capital, with a passage through Val-de-Marne”, explains Bertrand Charrier, the manager of the road cycling and para-cycling road disciplines. The circuit, “rolling and without great difficulty”, will see the athletes skirt the Jacques-Anquetil velodrome, formerly the Cipale velodrome (apheresis of “municipal track”). A nod to history, the site having hosted events during the 1924 Paris Games. With a small paved passage in front of the Château de Vincennes, the runners will conclude the 32.4 kilometers of this time trial on the Alexandre- III (7ᵉ and 8ᵉ arrondissements).

“There are long straights where you can push hard, and some corners where you can maybe recover a bit. This course is a good balance between technical sections and straight lines”summarizes the Italian Vittoria Guazzini, double world champion in the time trial hopes (2021, 2022).

Paris loop of 18 kilometers

A week later, it will be heading west with the online races, whose start and finish site will be common: the Trocadéro (16ᵉ arrondissement). The men will be the first to set off, on August 3, for 273 kilometers, with thirteen listed difficulties (including the Montmartre hill, which will be climbed three times) and a total drop of 2,800 meters. After 5 kilometers of parade in the streets of Paris, the real start will be given rue Gay-Lussac, in the 5th arrondissement. Then the peloton will leave the capital by the Porte de Châtillon, in the direction of Versailles, then will go north to Saint-Germain-en-Laye (Yvelines) before reaching the Mauldre valley (Yvelines), with a possibility of actual wind exposure – although low at this time of year.

The route of the road race. PARIS 2024

Senlisse, Choisel, Cernay-la-Ville, Herbouvilliers (Yvelines), Boullay-les-Troux (Essonne)… the runners will then cross sites well known to fans of cycling in the Ile-de-France region, in the Chevreuse valley, before returning to the City of Lights. There an 18 kilometer loop awaits them, around the Montmartre hill (18th arrondissement) and its cobblestones. A circuit worthy of a postcard, which they will cover three times before crossing the finish line. Four departments of the region are concerned: Paris, Hauts-de-Seine, Yvelines and Essonne.

On Sunday July 4, it will be the turn of the women with, on the program, a 158 kilometer route, nine listed difficulties and an elevation gain of 1,700 meters. Unlike their male counterparts, the riders will go directly south, before returning to the capital, where they will compete in the same Paris loop as their male counterparts. In both cases, these are the longest courses in the history of the Games.

The course of the women’s road race of the 2024 Olympic Games. PARIS 2024

“Every summer, road cycling demonstrates that it is one of the most popular sports in France, and the summer of 2024 will be no exception to the rule! », rejoices Tony Estanguet, the president of Paris 2024. The Organizing Committee of the Olympic Games is salivating at the idea of ​​seeing the future Olympic champions raise their arms with the Eiffel Tower in the background. “Iconic”you are told.

