Departure from Compiegneas always since 1977. Arrival at the iconic Velodrome north-east of Paris, the finish line since 1943. In the middle thecobblestone hell. The Easter of world cycling is called Paris–Roubaix, the classic par excellence. Every stretch of cobblestone exudes mud and history, it bears the memory of the great two-wheelers. In the prestigious roll of honor they jostle to write their name Wout Van Aert e Mathieu Van der Poel, the two favorites par excellence. The third name is that of the Danish Mads Pedersenwhile last year’s winner – Dylan Van Baarle – returning from injury is an unknown factor. Two years ago he won Sonny Colbrelli: an extraordinary feat that he will try to repeat Filippo Summer. After the second place in Sanremo, the Ineos–Grenadier confirmed the ranks of captain for Roubaix. Ganna won in 2016 at youth level, but among the greats, in addition to the aforementioned, he will have several rivals: Christopher Laporte, Stefan Kung (third last year), Kasper Asgreen e Matej Mohoric, to name a few. Why not, he could dream of the coup too Matteo Trentino.

Path – This year’s run of 256,6 km will understand 29 paved sectorswhich will start as per tradition a Troisvilles, about 100km from the start of the course, and the last one right in front of the Roubaix Vélodrome. The three sectors of pavé a five stars – the most difficult – are found at Gap of Arenbergthe mythical forest about 95 km from the finish, a Mons-en-Pevele 48 km from the finish, and al Crossroads of the Treejust 17 km from the finish.

The weather – After a week of rain e muda should appear on French roads shy sole to accompany the ride. Rather mild temperatures (12-15 degrees) e vento not consistent.

Times – The first pedal stroke from the haunt of Compiegne is scheduled for ore 11:10. The official departure at km 0 at ore 11:25. After more than 250 km, the arrival is expected between ore 17:07 and the hours 17:40. The passage into Arenberg forest is estimated between 15 and 15.20, while the head of the race will face the decider Crossroads of the Tree between 16.45 and 17.15.

Where to see it – Paris Roubaix 2023 will be broadcast in full on Eurosport 1, where with the commentary by Luca Gregorio and Riccardo Magrini it will be possible to follow the race from before the start. There Rai instead it provides for coverage starting at 12.50: the commentary by Francesco Pancani, Stefano Rizzato and Alessandro Petacchi will begin at 13 on Rai Sport HD (channel 58 of digital terrestrial), while from 16 there will be the passage up Rai 2 for the final stage of the race.