Home » Paris Saint Germain 5-0 AC Ajaccio: Lionel Messi booed, Thomas Mangani & Achraf Hakimi sent off
Sports

Paris Saint Germain 5-0 AC Ajaccio: Lionel Messi booed, Thomas Mangani & Achraf Hakimi sent off

by admin
Paris Saint Germain 5-0 AC Ajaccio: Lionel Messi booed, Thomas Mangani & Achraf Hakimi sent off
Kylian Mbappe has reached 25 goals in Ligue 1 for the fourth time and becomes the second Frenchman to achieve this post World War Two after Thadee Cisowski

Lionel Messi was booed by some Paris St-Germain fans in his first match since being suspended for his unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia as the Ligue 1 leaders beat Ajaccio 5-0.

Both sides ended the game with 10 men after Thomas Mangani aimed a punch at Achraf Hakimi, who retaliated.

Fabian Ruiz and Hakimi struck in the first half for PSG.

Mbappe scored twice at the start of the second half before Mohamed Youssouf’s own goal as Ajaccio were relegated.

Ajaccio’s best chance came in the 67th minute when Mickael Barreto’s right-footed shot from outside the box just sailed over the bar.

Messi played the full 90 minutes, returning to action for PSG for the first time since he was suspended by the club for two weeks after travelling to Saudi Arabia without their permission.

Christophe Galtier’s PSG are just four points away from a record 11th French title.

They are six points clear of second-placed Lens with three more fixtures remaining.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 3-4-3

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 5MarquinhosBooked at 78mins
  • 4Ramos
  • 15DaniloSubstituted forBitshiabuat 70′minutes
  • 2JudgeBooked at 77mins
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forvitinhaat 64′minutes
  • 8RuizSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 64′minutes
  • 14BernardSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 83′minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 44EkitikeSubstituted forSolerat 83′minutes
  • 7Mbappe

Substitutes

  • 16Rico
  • 17vitinha
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 28Soler
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 34Nhaga
  • 35Gharbi
  • 37Housni

Ajaccio

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Sollacaro
  • 20Youssouf
  • 21Avinel
  • 15Vidal
  • 3DialloSubstituted forAlphonseat 71′minutes
  • 8MarchettiBooked at 78mins
  • 23Build itBooked at 80mins
  • 6CoutadeurSubstituted forSoumanoat 63′minutes
  • 4BarretoSubstituted forChabrolleat 83′minutes
  • 7El IdrissySubstituted forNouriat 64′minutes
  • 27SpadanudaSubstituted forChegraat 63′minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Leroy
  • 2Alphonse
  • 5Nouri
  • 29Chabrolle
  • 33Touré
  • 34Soumano
  • 35Khelifa
  • 38Chegra
  • 77Beauty

Referee:
Pierre Gailloust

Live Text

See also  Venice Film Festival 2021: Golden Lion to Jamie Lee Curtis - Magazine

You may also like

Benjamin Diez, after the title of French champion...

Either you’re Kazakh or you’re not! A weakened...

Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe: Marco Asensio scores winner...

Messi shouted down but back with PSG, which...

Referee Černý: I have a good feeling that...

Kevin Durant: Embarrassing defeat, Nikola Jokic one of...

Chinese Super League-Teixeira’s first goal Deng Hanwen’s savior...

Paris St. Germain just before winning the title

TIA HELLEBAUT SURPRISE GOLD IN HIGH JUMP AT...

Lukaku brace in Nerazzurri poker: Inter beat Sassuolo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy