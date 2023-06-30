Home » Paris Saint-Germain coach Cristophe Galtier detained by Nice police for racial and religious discrimination
Police in Nice detained Cristophe Galtier, coach of French football club Paris Saint-Germain, on Friday morning. This was announced by the Nice prosecutor himself, Xavier Bonhomme, to the French press agency AFP. Galtier had been under investigation since mid-April for alleged racial and religious discrimination relating to the period in which he was manager of Nice, in the 2021/2022 season. The allegations had come after an email from former Nice sporting director Julien Fournier had been made public, in which it was said that Galtier had complained to him at the start of the season about the excessive number of black and Muslim people in squad. Galtier had denied having said the sentences attributed to him. His son, John Valovic-Galtier, was also arrested with him.

Galtier is 56 years old and from Marseille. He has been coaching Paris Saint-Germain for about a year, but for a few weeks now his replacement for next season has been almost certain. Before Paris Saint-Germain he had coached Saint-Étienne, Lille and Nice. With Lille he had unexpectedly won the French championship in 2021.

