Paris Saint-Germain Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Girlfriend Robbed of $556,430 Worth of Jewelry, Luxury Items

Title: Paris Saint-Germain Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Girlfriend Robbed at Their Home in Paris

Date: July 21, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his girlfriend, Alessia Elefante, were victims of an armed robbery at their residence in Paris, according to sources close to ESPN. The incident occurred on Friday morning, as the couple was tied up inside their home.

However, Donnarumma and Elefante managed to free themselves and fled to a nearby hotel around 3:30 am local time, where they activated a security alarm. The couple was later taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Fortunately, Donnarumma sustained minor injuries, while Elefante remained unharmed.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that a police investigation into the organized gang robbery has been opened. The incident further escalated after a series of disturbances took place during the night in Donnarumma’s apartment.

The thieves managed to steal approximately 500,000 euros ($556,430) worth of jewelry, luxury bags, and watches, sources revealed. The stolen items included precious personalized memorabilia and exclusive accessories.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, who joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. In the same year, he secured the title of the best goalkeeper globally. The Italian athlete has since won the French Championship title in both seasons with the club.

Donnarumma kick-started his professional career at Milan, where he made his debut at an astonishingly young age of 16. His impressive performances led to 251 appearances for the Italian club.

This unfortunate incident is not isolated within the PSG family. In March 2021, defender Marquinhos was attacked by assailants, later resulting in their conviction and imprisonment. Various former and current PSG players, including Thiago Silva, Angel Di Maria, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Presnel Kimpembe, and Mauro Icardi, have also experienced home burglaries.

As the investigation unfolds, the football community sends their well-wishes to Gianluigi Donnarumma and his girlfriend, hoping for a swift resolution of the case and for their emotional recovery from the traumatic event.

