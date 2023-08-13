Home » Paris Saint Germain included Mbappé back in the first team
“Following very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint Germain and Kylian Mbappé ahead of Saturday’s match against Lorient, the player was reinstated in the first team this morning,” the club said in a press release.

In mid-June, 24-year-old Mbappé refused to extend his contract, which will expire in a year, and was dropped from the squad. The French 2018 world champion has not trained with the team since then and did not take part in the pre-season tour of Japan and Korea. According to media speculation, he could be heading to Real Madrid.

Not even another offensive star, Neymar, was nominated for the opening match of the new French league season with Lorient, which ended in a goalless draw. Even in his case, there is speculation about leaving the club, but according to the official statement, the thirty-one-year-old Brazilian was absent due to illness.

