Home » Paris Saint-Germain reinstates Mbappé in the first team: the French star returns to train with the group
Sports

Paris Saint-Germain reinstates Mbappé in the first team: the French star returns to train with the group

by admin
Paris Saint-Germain reinstates Mbappé in the first team: the French star returns to train with the group

After several weeks of “constructive and positive discussions between the Paris Saint Germain e Kylian Mbappethe player was reinstated in the team since this morning”. PSG himself made the announcement in a note on his official website. The French striker had been excluded from the squad for the first league match against Lorient August 12th and drew 0-0 by the Parisian team, but has now returned to training in group. Nasser al-Khelaifipresident of the PSG, will go to the center of training of Poissy, where he is expected to meet Mbappé again and discuss with him his future relationship with the club.

The article Paris Saint-Germain reinstates Mbappé in the first team: the French star returns to train with the group comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  Champions: Chelsea-Dortmund and Benfica-Brugge LIVE - Football

You may also like

2023 Sichuan-Chongqing Youth Bicycle Fun Greenway Riding Carnival:...

Italian coach Roberto Mancini’s surprise resignation

Roberto Mancini has left his position as coach...

Kane reckons he will need some time to...

Thule Approach: 2 hearts, a car and lots...

Hangzhou Asian Games Launches Love Version of Public...

Football: Italy’s team boss surprisingly resigns

Under 16 European Championship, Italy-Spain is worth the...

When European champion Mancini resigned, Italy’s footballers are...

Lionel Messi Dominates Scoring Table in Leagues Cup...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy