After several weeks of “constructive and positive discussions between the Paris Saint Germain e Kylian Mbappethe player was reinstated in the team since this morning”. PSG himself made the announcement in a note on his official website. The French striker had been excluded from the squad for the first league match against Lorient August 12th and drew 0-0 by the Parisian team, but has now returned to training in group. Nasser al-Khelaifipresident of the PSG, will go to the center of training of Poissy, where he is expected to meet Mbappé again and discuss with him his future relationship with the club.

The article Paris Saint-Germain reinstates Mbappé in the first team: the French star returns to train with the group comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

