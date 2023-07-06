Title: Paris Saint-Germain Makes Double Signing: Marco Asensio and Milan Skriniar Join the Squad

Date: July 6, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has officially announced the signing of Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio until 2026. Asensio, who joins the club with a free transfer from Real Madrid, will be a valuable addition to PSG’s midfield. This announcement comes just hours after PSG confirmed the acquisition of Slovak central defender Milan Skriniar and the appointment of Luis Enrique as the coach.

The 27-year-old Spanish international, Asensio, brings with him an impressive track record after spending almost a decade with Real Madrid. During his time with the Spanish giants, Asensio won an outstanding 17 titles, including three Champions League titles. With 285 appearances and 61 goals to his name, Asensio’s signing is expected to bolster PSG’s midfield further.

Meanwhile, Skriniar’s arrival at PSG aims to reinforce the team’s defense, which struggled in the previous season. PSG conceded a record number of goals for a French champion, letting in a total of forty goals, the highest in twenty years. The addition of Skriniar is expected to bring stability and solidity to the backline, addressing PSG’s defensive concerns.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Asensio said, “I am very happy to be part of this wonderful club. PSG is one of the strongest clubs in the world, with world-class players and fantastic fans.” These words were quoted in an official PSG statement, reflecting the midfielder’s excitement about joining the French powerhouse.

PSG had been pursuing Skriniar’s signature for months, but Inter Milan’s high asking price had been a major stumbling block. Last year, Inter demanded a fee of 70 million euros ($76 million) for Skriniar, and even in the winter transfer market, they requested 20 million euros ($21.7 million). However, PSG decided to wait for the expiration of Skriniar’s contract with Inter, allowing them to bring him to Paris on a free transfer.

With these two signings, coach Luis Enrique has secured his first reinforcements for the upcoming season. However, PSG’s fans are eagerly awaiting news about the future of Kylian Mbappé. While the coach is counting on Mbappé to stay, there is a possibility that the star forward may leave the club, adding further anticipation and speculation to the ongoing transfer market.

PSG’s ambitious recruitment drive highlights their determination to build a strong squad capable of achieving domestic and international success. Asensio and Skriniar’s arrivals add significant quality and depth to the team, and fans are optimistic about the forthcoming season under the guidance of Luis Enrique.

