There are two ways to talk about the accounts Paris Saint Germain: proposing for the umpteenth time the theme of how the practices of sportwashing and soft power implemented by the countries of the Persian Gulf, in this case the Qatar, created a leviathan who bought himself access to the football nobility; or leaving room for numbersaseptic but effective in describing a body increasingly alien to those concepts of fair play and respect that the Uefa propina, on paper, in all sauces. PSG recently shattered a record in the history of football: the wage bill highest ever. No club had ever paid 728 million euros in personnel costs in a single season. This is 209 million more than the Real Madrid310 more than the Manchester City and 404 more than Manchester United. Yet the first is European champion, the second plays in the richest championship in the world, the third represents the greatest point of reference in the relationship between international successes and sustainability economic.

The problem is not wealth per se, which has always been a factor important in football, but the imbalance in the accounts. In three years, PSG have totaled a loss of 717 million euros, divided into 124 in the 2019/2020 season, 224 in the 2020/2021 season and 369 in the 2021/2022 season. The French share with the Bavaria Monacotheir current opponent in the last 16 of Championsthe same turnover, or 654 million euros, as analyzed in a recent article on the report Deloitte relating to the earnings of the big companies. But the difference is that the Bavarians have presented positive figures in all balance sheets of the last three years, holding up well even to the impact of pandemic. PSG, on the other hand, continued to increase its spending at a much higher rate than the already high rate of increase in own come in.

The upward trend in turnover is already an anomalous figure. PSG is a club that plays in the fifth European championship with the highest economic value, therefore even below the declining Serie A. Therefore, unable to compete in terms of rights tv60% of its turnover comes from come in commerciali.e. the sponsorships. In the 2021/22 season, the Parisians broke another historic record, having grossed €383m from commercial revenue. No top club has ever touched this figure, and the growth is even more imposing if we consider that in 2011, at the time of the acquisition of the club by the Qatari ownership, this figure amounted to 18 million. It is therefore a value that has increased 21 times over a period of time decade, all despite the fact that the team has never managed to win the Champions League in the meantime. There are two hypotheses: either the PSG commercial director is a genius absolutehaving managed to create the most munificent sponsorship portfolio in the world for a club capable of winning only Ligue 1 (and not even always, see the Montpellier champion in 2012, Monaco in 2017 and the Lille in 2021); or the president of La Liga is right Javier Tebas when he accuses the Parisians of inflating the income from sponsors, thanks to a network (Qatar, Qatar Airways, Aspetar, Bein Sports) all done in house.

After all, accounting data is not something that PSG likes to make public very willingly, and above all it does not do it diligently. As of today the is not yet available management budget of the 2021/22 season, although in any case the numbers have been leaked through the company Football Benchmark, which through an annual report analyzes the data of the national champion clubs. From these we have arrived at the unsurprising explanation of thehemorrhage in the PSG budget, caused by the explosion in the costs of salaries, more than doubled in the last five years (from 332 million to the aforementioned 728). In 2020, when PSG played the Champions League final against Bayern Munich, they paid 91 million euros more salary compared to the Germans. Today, as mentioned, this delta has widened to 404 million. This increment brought the incidence of personnel costs on the budget to 109%; this means that for every euro collected, 1 euro and 9 cents are used to pay salaries. According to the parameters Uefa this incidence should not exceed 70%: some big names do not respect it slightly (Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​73%), others are below (Manchester United 66%, Manchester City 63% and the usual Bayern, 53%). Yet these monstrous figures have not prevented the Parisian management from renewing the contract upwards Mbappenor to treat Ziyech on the last day of the winter transfer market, for a transfer skipped only because Chelsea fiddled. Negotiations and operations as if nothing had happened.

Similar numbers obviously cannot allow compliance with the parameters of the Financial Fair Playbut so far PSG have been handed one sanction equal to 10 million euros, a ridiculous amount when compared to those mined by the club Qatar. It is also in stand-by a conditional sanction of 55 million, which will be applied if PSG does not respect the balance sheet agreed with UEFA. Only later would heavier sanctions be triggered such as a ban on transfer market in certain sessions or exclusion from cups. UEFA has also revised its own financial system for the next few seasons, but he did it in a confused way, on the one hand making the rule on the tie financial, on the other by introducing a maximum spending limit for players and coaches, calculated on the club’s turnover. A limit equal to 90% of revenue in the 2023/24 season, 80% in the 2024/25 season and 70% in the 2025/2026 season. Given how much PSG currently spend between salaries e depreciation, next season should have revenues between 800 and 900 million to remain under the ceiling of 90%, increasing them to 1.1 billion when this limit is lowered to 70%. Considering that to date the all-time record turnover was set by Barcelona in 2018/2019 with €841m, Parisians would need to grow by around €150-200m a year to meet the requirements. A impossible result to be achieved, at least in appearance. Still, there is from betPSG will be regularly registered in the next few years Champions League. He doesn’t miss the champions: not the players on the pitch, but the creatives of the accountingthe big commercial directors and the lobbyists.