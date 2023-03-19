Home Sports Paris St-Germain 0-2 Rennes: Hosts suffer first home league defeat since April 2021
Karl Toko Ekambi opened the scoring just before half-time as Rennes shocked the Ligue 1 leaders

Paris St-Germain fell to their first Ligue 1 home defeat since April 2021 as Rennes completed a league double over the runaway leaders.

The visitors scored either side of half-time with Karl Toko Ekambi firing them in front in the 45th minute.

Lesley Ugochukwu then broke down the left and squared for former PSG forward Arnaud Kalimuendo to add the second three minutes after the break.

PSG saw their unbeaten league run at the Parc des Princes ended at 35 games.

Despite the defeat, Christophe Galtier’s side are nine points clear of Lens at the top of the table as they head towards an 11th title in 13 years.

Meanwhile, Rennes – who are just the third side to get the double over Paris St-Germain since Qatar Sports Investments bought the club in 2011 – are fifth, four points off Monaco in fourth but only a further three behind second-placed Lens.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 3-5-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 14BernardSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 55′minutes
  • 15Danilo
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 29PembeleSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 45′minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 17vitinha
  • 6Verratti
  • 8RuizSubstituted forEkitikeat 56′minutes
  • 25Nuno Mendes
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappe

Substitutes

  • 16Rico
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 35Gharbi
  • 37Housni
  • 38Fernandez-Veliz
  • 39Lamy
  • 44Ekitike
  • 90Letellier

Rennes

Formation 5-4-1

  • 30Mandanda
  • 90SpenceSubstituted forTraoreat 78′minutes
  • 23Omari
  • 15WhoahBooked at 52mins
  • 5Theate
  • 3TruffertSubstituted forFlouringat 5′minutes
  • 33GiftedSubstituted forGouiriat 71′minutes
  • 14Bourigeaud
  • 6UgochukwuSubstituted forSanta Mariaat 78′minutes
  • 17Ekambi store
  • 9CalimuendoSubstituted forSalahat 78′minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Alemdar
  • 2round
  • 8Santa Maria
  • 19Gouiri
  • 20Tait
  • 21Major
  • 25Flouring
  • 27Traore
  • 34Salah

Live Text

