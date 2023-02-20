Home Sports Paris St-Germain 4-3 Lille: Neymar carried off before Lionel Messi scores winner
Neymar has scored 13 Ligue 1 goals this season and contributed another 10 assists

Neymar was carried off on a stretcher before Lionel Messi scored a 95th-minute winner as Paris St-Germain gained an incredible win over Lille.

PSG had been 2-0 ahead and 3-2 behind after goals from Lille’s Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba transformed the match.

Kylian Mbappe, who opened the scoring, grabbed his second in the 87th minute to give PSG hope of victory.

Messi then won it in dramatic fashion with a 22-yard free-kick.

Despite the win, PSG’s main concern will be for Brazil forward Neymar after the 31-year-old, a goalscorer in the first half, was kicked on his calf and then went over badly on his right ankle five minutes into the second half.

He looked in great pain with his hands over his face as he was carried off at the Parc des Princes.

PSG said a scan had shown no fracture to the ankle, but that more tests would be needed in the next 48 hours to assess the ligament damage.

The French side will hope the Brazilian is fit for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Bayern Munich on 8 March, which they trail 1-0.

PSG end three-game losing run in dramatic style

The result means PSG are five points clear at the top of Ligue 1, after second-placed Marseille won 3-2 mid-table Toulouse later in the day.

PSG came into this match on a three-game losing run following a 2-1 loss to Marseille in the last 16 of the French Cup, a 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat by Monaco and a 1-0 home loss to Bayern in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

But they looked in complete control against Lille and were 2-0 ahead after only 17 minutes.

Mbappe showed great skill to jink past Tiago Djalo and Diakite to score the first goal, before Neymar doubled the advantage, scoring from a rebound after Vitinha’s effort bounced off goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

But Lille, beaten 7-1 at home by PSG in August, pulled one back through Diakite’s 24th-minute glancing header.

PSG had already lost left-back Nuno Mendes to injury before Neymar was carried off.

David’s penalty, following a foul by Marco Verratti, made it 2-2 and Bamba’s powerful strike put the visitors ahead in the 69th minute.

However, Lille could not hang on. Mbappe hit a low shot into the corner with three minutes of normal time to go for his 15th Ligue 1 goal of the season, before Messi’s late winner provided the final piece of drama in this seven-goal thriller.

PSG are next in action on 26 February, when they play title rivals Marseille away from home.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 29PembeleSubstituted forSolerat 75′minutes
  • 4Ramos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Nuno MendesSubstituted forBernardat 31′minutes
  • 17vitinhaSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 75′minutes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 56mins
  • 8RuizSubstituted forDaniloat 75′minutes
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forEkitikeat 51′minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 7MbappeBooked at 77mins

Substitutes

  • 14Bernard
  • 15Danilo
  • 16Rico
  • 28Soler
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 35Gharbi
  • 44Ekitike
  • 90Letellier

Lille

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Chevalier
  • 18DiakityBooked at 45minsSubstituted forGudmundssonat 66′minutes
  • 6José FonteSubstituted forYoroat 14′minutes
  • 3Embaló Djaló
  • 22Weah
  • 21AndréBooked at 90mins
  • 28andre gomes
  • 7BambaBooked at 63mins
  • 20GomesSubstituted forVirginiusat 88′minutes
  • 10CabellaSubstituted forQuomah Balebaat 88′minutes
  • 9DavidBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 4by Souza Ribeiro
  • 5Gudmundsson
  • 8Martin
  • 15Yoro
  • 16Jakub
  • 23Zhegrova
  • 25Costil
  • 26Virginius
  • 35Quomah Baleba

Live Text

