Paris St. Germain shows nerves in the title fight of the French Ligue 1. At the end of the 29th round on Sunday evening, the star group had to admit defeat to the ninth Olympique Lyon 0:1 at home and thus left the field as losers for the second time in a row in the league. The lead over Lens with ÖFB defender Kevin Danso and Olympique Marseille is still six points.

PSG have not scored any points in three of the last four competitive games, including the 2-0 defeat in the second leg of the second leg against Bayern Munich. This time, the storm duo Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi failed to score. “Joker” Bradley Barcola became the match winner with his goal in the 56th minute. Alexandre Lacazette missed a penalty (39th) before the break.

