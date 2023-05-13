Home » Paris St. Germain just before winning the title
Paris St. Germain just before winning the title

French giants Paris St. Germain have come very close to winning their second consecutive Ligue 1 title. The star squad, with Lionel Messi in the starting XI, finished off Ajaccio 5-0 on Saturday and also have three laps to go six points ahead of pursuer Lens, where ÖFB team player Kevin Danso is in defense. Kylian Mbappe shone with a brace (47th, 54th) within a few minutes.

Fabian Ruiz (22nd) and Achraf Hakimi (33rd) had previously scored. The fifth goal resulted from an own goal by Mohammed Yussef (73rd). After that, Hakimi (77th) was ruled out, as was Thomas Mangani (80th) on the other side. After Angers, Ajaccio is the second of a total of four relegated teams.

