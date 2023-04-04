Lionel Messi was whistled at by his own fans during Paris St. Germain’s defeat by Olympique Lyon. In the case of Emmanuel Petit, the behavior of the viewers arouses incomprehension. The 1998 world champion also settles accounts with the club. For Messi he has a special advice.

Er is the top scorer (13 goals, 13 assists) in the league, and yet they struggle with their superstar in France. “Messi, the magic flies,” headlined the newspaper “Le Parisien” after Paris St. Germain’s 1-0 defeat by Olympique Lyon on Sunday and a pale performance by Lionel Messi. His contract expires at the end of the season and the signs point to a separation more than ever.

Negotiations over Messi’s whereabouts beyond the summer are complicated. According to the French sports newspaper L’Équipe, Messi’s salary will be reduced by a quarter if the contract is extended. A demand that the Argentinian apparently doesn’t find much in the way of love. At the same time, rumors of a return to FC Barcelona are getting louder. The bosses of the financially strapped club are currently working out a plan on how a return could be realized.

According to Emmanuel Petit, a departure from PSG is the best thing that could happen to the world footballer. “If I have any advice for Messi: Get out of this club!” The 1998 world champion told French radio station RMC Sport. The background is the whistles of the fans that were there on Sunday in the Parc des Princes. “When I hear that, it’s an insult to football for me. I know that today there is only a pack of dogs that only thinks about biting Neymar and Messi.”

Petit: Messi is a ‘maestro with a baton’

In addition to scolding PSG fans, the 52-year-old also settled accounts with the club. “It’s an early retirement club, even for 20-year-old players. There is no player who has progressed since joining PSG. Is that Messi’s fault?” Petit asked. He gave the answer himself: “PSG fans don’t realize that you have to have a squad around Messi. One they don’t have and won’t have because they (those responsible, ed.) wrong in their transfer policy.” Petit specifically singled out midfielder Marco Verratti in his criticism. “The Verrattis etc. always want to have the ball in their feet and never take responsibility,” he said. Messi, on the other hand, explicitly praised Petit as a “maestro with a baton”.

1998 World Champion and 2000 European Champion: Emmanuel Petit Those: pa/Cordon Press/Tomas Rubia

In the league, the French top club is well on the way to the championship despite the mini-crisis with two defeats in a row. PSG are six points clear of second-placed RC Lens. In the Champions League, however, the Parisians were once again eliminated early. In the round of 16 against Bayern, coach Christophe Galtier’s team lost both games.