



Yuta Iyama and Park Jung-hwan at the 20th Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup

24th sessionNongshim Shin Ramen CupThe third stage of the World Go Team Championship will be held online from February 20th to 24thThe three teams of China, Japan and South Korea will have a final competition to compete for the championship of this competition.

In the first game of the third stage, the South Korean team Park Ting-hwan will play the 9th dan, challenging the champion, Yuta Iyama 9th dan.The relative record of the two, Park Tinghuan, is 6 wins and 2 losses, with a recent five-game winning streak. At present, the South Korean team still has Shin Jinjo 9th dan, Byun Sang Yi 9th dan, and Park Ting-hwan 9th dan. China also has Ke Jie 9th dan and Gu Zihao 9th dan. The Japanese team only has the main player Yuta Iyama.

In the first 23 Nongshim Cups, the South Korean team won 14 championships, the Chinese team won 8 championships, and the Japanese team won 1 championship.. The prize money for the champion of the Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup is 500 million won (approximately 2.65 million yuan), and the three-game winning streak will receive a winning streak bonus of 10 million won.

Yicheng.com will broadcast the game of Park Tinghuan VS Iyama Yuta live on the 20th.(Qujiang)

Results of the 24th Nongshim Shin Ramen Cup:

In the 10th inning, Iyama Yuta (Japan) VS Park Jung-hwan (Korea)

In the ninth inning, Iyama Yuta (Japanese) wins Lianxiao (middle)

Laughing in the eighth game (middle) beat Jiang Dongyun (Korean)

In the seventh round, Jiang Dongyun (Korea) beat Yu Zhengqi (Japan)

Jiang Dongyun (Korea) wins Tuo Jiaxi (middle) in the rematch of the sixth game

In the sixth round, Jiang Dongyun (Korea) had no win and Tuo Jiaxi (middle)

In the fifth round, Jiang Dongjun (Korea) won Shibano Humaru (Japan)

In the fourth round, Jiang Dongrun (Korea) defeated Fan Tingyu (middle)

In the third round, Fan Tingyu (middle) beat Xu Jiayuan (day)

In the second game, Fan Tingyu (middle) wins Shen Minjun (Korean)

In the first game, Fan Tingyu (middle) wins Liliao (Japan)

Chinese team:

Ke Jie 9th dan, Gu Zihao 9th dan, Lian Xiao 9th dan, Tuo Jiaxi 9th dan, Fan Tingyu 9th dan

Korean team:

Shin Jinjo 9th dan, Byun Sang 19th dan, Park Jeong-hwan 9th dan, Kang Dong-yoon 9th dan, Shin Min-jung 9th dan

Japanese team:

Jingshan Yuta 9th dan, Yu Zhengqi 8th dan, Zhiye Humaru 9th dan, Xu Jiayuan 9th dan, Yili Liao 9th dan

Further reading:



