– It was a parody – we hear from one of the people who attended the meeting of the FIS committee for equipment and development in ski jumping in Zurich. No decisions were made in Switzerland on Friday. It was only announced what recommendations the activists would make to the ski jumping committee, which will meet in a month and a half and approve the changes for the next World Cup season.

– Every year the same little theater – another participant of the meeting complained. Where does this anger come from? The world federation always announces that in mid-April it will present concrete ideas and a plan for changes to members of the ski jumping community. Meanwhile, it turns out that the meeting ultimately becomes a discussion leading nowhere, and the committee only determines what it recommends to the decision-making body. Nothing is confirmed, there are no specifics, only an outline of what may happen during the FIS congress in Dubrovnik at the end of May.

FIS is preparing a revolution in equipment control. But he made no decisions

The most interesting in the context of equipment is the case of overalls. This season they were exceptionally long, especially around the crotch. And it is there that jumpers gain the most in the context of aerodynamics and for several years this element of the players’ outfit has been paying the most attention. This is due to changes in the basic measurement before the season. Now everything was done in two positions – sitting and lying down, which is supposed to check the length of the torso and the whole body, and thus allow the calculation of “crotch length”. How does this translate into later measurements during the season? Such that the players on the basic measurements positioned themselves in such a way as to gain a few centimeters – “shrink”, and at the same time be able to gain on how spacious their suit would be.

The FIS admitted throughout the season: yes, overalls are and will be too big, and the players’ step in the knees. Christian Kathol, equipment controller in the World Cup, explained that he was not responsible for the mistakes of his predecessor, Mika Jukkara, and announced that he had a plan for a real revolution in controlling ski jumpers. – I am currently working on preparing the possibility of making 3D scans. They would facilitate the basic measurements, they would be made with a camera, and thanks to this, the suits would become more true to the actual dimensions of the competitors – said the Austrian during the Four Hills Tournament. Later in the season, Kathol only replied to our questions about the scans that he was working on them and was choosing a company that would help FIS introduce a new method of measuring players. After the World Cup final, he wrote: “All changes will be presented at the spring meeting in Zurich. I can’t say anything about them before then.”

So what was presented? That Kathol will recommend to the ski jumping committee at the FIS congress to approve the use of 3D scans for pre-season base body measurement. For now, the change is therefore not confirmed and will not be for several dozen. And she was supposed to be.

3D scans won’t do anything? The cadres already know how to continue cheating

At the moment, the introduction of scans is an attempt to fix a mistake from a year ago and return to the exact methods of measuring jumpers so as to prevent them from manipulating their growth. However, there is still a long way to go before the full use of scans: in previous years it was said that it was crucial to create a small, portable device that would help with measurements on the hill. But it’s still just a dream. In the next season, the measurement on the facilities will still be traditional – with the difference that the dimensions of the equipment on site will be compared to the basic dimensions of the player’s body from before the season, made using three-dimensional scans. Of course, everything taking into account the limits referred to in the regulations.

If the FIS approves the scans in May, it will partly deliver on its promises and bring something new and fresh to the hardware inspection issue. Question: is it correct? Because so far no one has commented on the scans and you could blindly believe the activists that this is the salutary solution we’ve been waiting for, and all hardware scams in jumping thanks to the introduction of 3D scans and the money spent on it will disappear, as if touched by a magic wand.

However, things have changed a bit since those announcements. And from the staff that conduct various tests and research on their own in almost every matter related to the equipment, we hear that this “revolution” may not give anything. The biggest teams are already ready for it. They know how to cheat further and what loopholes the new system contains. But they will not reveal anything to anyone, especially the FIS. Everyone here has a lot to win, just like last year. And that’s what the World Federation’s activists should be doing now. Otherwise, next spring they will approve another plan, and before that they will look for new revolutionary solutions. Scans are said to have many shortcomings and it will not be difficult to use them.

“Ski-stopper”, changes in BMI and “revealing” sentence

Further FIS recommendations and possible changes concern skis and bindings. It’s about player safety. After the fall of Peter Prevc at the World Championships in Planica and the increasing number of cases of not fully fastened bindings, the activists want to make fastening, fastening and keeping an eye on the safety devices mandatory. Hence, it should be checked in some way. In addition, at the FIS congress there will also be a discussion about the introduction of the “ski-stopper” system, which is to make it so that after a ski fall of a competitor, who accidentally slips out, it no longer threatens him, but slows down faster and stops before sliding down jump off. Last season it was proposed by the Bison company from Finland, but the FIS did not accept it. Now a slightly different, supposedly better, solution was proposed by the company of Peter Slatnar from Slovenia, which was previously reported by siol.net.

There have also been discussions about a possible increase in the BMI limit. The upper limit would probably be moved from 20 to 21. FIS wants to help athletes who have a problem with weight and does not want to repeat cases of jumpers with extremely low weight. It is also possible that there will be a division into the BMI limit for female and male jumpers, but this is only a rumor for now.

In further discussions, there was also a very interesting and “revealing” sentence about the impact of suits and the development of equipment on what was happening in the completed season of the World Cup. It concluded that “manipulation of crotch length caused some fighters to land too far.” If this is the only way FIS wants to explain Timi Zajc’s extreme flight in Willingen, then we can quickly expect a repeat of such dangerous situations. Because in this case, most of the responsibility lies not with those who produce the jumper’s equipment, but with those who run the competition in an irresponsible way and lose control over it.

FIS needs to change its approach. Otherwise, it will only be “parody” and “theatre”

The case of the FIS spring meetings regarding various decisions to be made before the next ski jumping season is unique. The meetings of the activists last two days and the world federation seems to really think that in two days it is possible to heal the entire discipline. Discuss all the key issues, discuss them, make decisions and just wait for approval. And that is why it always ends up in a sterile discussion, lack of decision and doubts whether something will change.

Maybe someday the managers not only of the discipline, but also of the entire world skiing will realize that it is possible only if the matter is approached professionally. With the right money, people, and with that comes commitment and a good attitude. Otherwise, nothing will change. And then every year in the spring there will be only “parody” and “theatre”.