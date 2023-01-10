Home Sports Parolo praises Elmas: “That’s why he is an indispensable player in Napoli-Juventus!”
Sports

Parolo praises Elmas: “That’s why he is an indispensable player in Napoli-Juventus!”

by admin
Parolo praises Elmas: “That’s why he is an indispensable player in Napoli-Juventus!”

So Marco Parolo on Radio Kiss Kiss Naples: his words

Marco Paroloa former footballer and well-known commentator, spoke on Radio Kiss Kiss during the broadcast Radio Goal. Here is what highlighted by Calcionapoli1926.it:

“Elmas is good in both phases, he’s dangerous in the goal area and holds the pitch well. The Macedonian – continues Parolo to KKN – he is a player who can be part of Spalletti’s plans even from the first minute. After all, if Napoli are first it is because there are many solutions within the squad. Mario Ru? He also proved to have great quality as an assist man. It’s not the first time this has happened, but in the Napoli-Juventus projection, we need to understand what countermeasures Allegri will want to take. I think of a physical player. Mari Rui will have to make the difference in the construction phase, and it may be so since Juve will most likely hand over the ball to Napoli”.

January 9, 2023 (change January 9, 2023 | 23:28)

© breaking latest news

See also  The Gesteco policy is called great character

You may also like

Bravely transcend, fight first!China Bohai Bank Fully Supports...

Dall’Ara, tribute to Mihajlovic: “Champions never die”

Cremonese, Alvini: “We have to apologize, we didn’t...

Zaffaroni: “Proof as a mature team, we must...

France, Lloris leaves and crowns Maignan: “The time...

Djokovic won the 92nd singles championship and pointed...

Milan and Inter: the financial statements of the...

Motta: “Good performance, I’m confident for the future”

Atalanta, Gasperini: “Super Hojlund, even if we often...

Milano Città 30: from 2024 it will be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy