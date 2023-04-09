Traveling to the Greek islands, especially the splendid Cyclades, has always been done by boat, scooter or at most by quad. But why not do Paros and Antiparos by bike, to savor every landscape, every shade of color and every scent of this fantastic land? It can be done, albeit with some tricks: in this article I will take you with me on a trip to Paros and Antiparos by bike, two beautiful Greek islands that have so much to offer even on two wheels.

Paros and Antiparos by bike: how to book a bike

A rather difficult thing in Greece is to bring your own bicycle with you. It can be boarded by plane (now with Ryanair it costs around sixty euros), but boarding takes a long time and above all it is only possible on the islands where there is an airport (Mykons and Santorini). In the other islands, reachable by fast ship, it is not possible to embark your own bike without requesting a special transport. It is therefore preferable to rent a bicycle directly on the spot, preferring an MTB given the conditions of the non-main Greek roads (almost all dirt and full of stones). The daily cost is around 15 euros, helmet included.

Attention: the quality of the bicycles is not optimal, there isn’t much “cycling” culture, just as the streets are not lit up at night: always carry a lighting kit, water bottle and inner tubes with you because you will find them difficult there. And always pay close attention!

Read also

Paros bike tour

Paros island is not very big, in about 60 km you will go around the whole island in a ring. There is a difference in height, still being a mountainous island, but it is not so demanding, reaching peaks of 250 meters at most. However, the climbs are quite steep if you leave the main road, so only do it when you are aiming for a specific beach.

Leaving from Paroikia you can see the most beautiful beaches pointing to the north, then passing Livadia and heading towards Marcelo beach. After the latter too, a series of coves begin with very few people, crystal clear water and at the end a cliff where you can dive from meters and experience a great thrill. The distance is short, about 6 km, but the climbs sometimes cut the legs as it is also a dirt road.

Sweeter is the road that will take you to Naoussa, the tourist hub of the island, which will welcome you with its white buildings, many clubs and its dream beaches: Lageri beach, with its white sand and always shallow water is a true paradise, but every beach you meet will enchant you like a siren. From Paroikia I am about 25 km, with little uphill (about 250 meters in altitude). If you happen to be in this area, don’t miss a tasting of excellent Greek wine at the Moraitis cellars.

From here go down to Molos beach (about 10 km), but stop at the nearby Kalogeros beach to play with clay: you can make mud at no cost for your skin. Even further down, at Golden Beach, about 15 km from Naoussa: a delight for windsurfers, with sunbeds and every service for the laziest. And if you love aperitifs, you can’t miss Faragas beach further south. My advice, after leaving the bikes at the bar, is to continue on foot or by swimming in the nearby coves (a few metres) to avoid crowding, and then return to the club at sunset to enjoy a bottle of good wine. The water is truly spectacular: it feels like swimming in a pool, snorkelling a real pleasure.

In the end return to Paroikia concluding the ring, with another 25 km not exaggerated ups and downs if you stay on the main road.

Antiparos on two wheels

If you prefer little touristic and uninhabited environmentsyou can’t miss the island of Antiparos, easily also reachable by bike thanks to a ferry (you can embark with everything) which leaves every 15-20 minutes from the port of Pounta, about 15 km from Paroikia. The cost is small, about 3 euros for a person with a bicycle. You will reach the islet in a few minutes.

Once you get off the ship, the fun begins: long roads in the middle of nowhere, between a barren and rocky nature, will take you to dream beaches. You can do the whole tour of the island in about thirty km, but I recommend some places not to be missed. The first is the North beach, located right in front of the Antiparos campsite. Homeland of naturists, it offers you the possibility of swim to two completely deserted islands in a few hundred metres with coves of all kinds. Perfect for forgetting about humanity for a day just thinking about the sea and the wonderful fish that swim in it.

The second destination not to be missed, about 10 km to the south from the port, is the town of Georgios, where the Captain Pipinos restaurant stands, famous for its fresh fish and its sunset at the foot of the beach. A romantic and unforgettable atmosphere, but be careful: here the road is completely unpaved and without lightingtherefore it is preferable for those traveling by bike to go there during the day or stop to sleep and leave again the next day.

Advertising