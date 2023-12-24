Parrillas breaks the market, Independiente passes the broom and Deportes Savio takes out the checkbook

Deportes Savio of Santa Rosa de Copán has made a major signing with the addition of Colombian player Héctor Rentería. Known as “The Colombian Tower,” Rentería brings a wealth of experience from his time at various clubs, including Angostura FC, Deportivo JBL, and Titanes FC in Venezuela, as well as stints with Drock Sud in Argentina, Sonsonate FC in El Salvador, and AD Chalatenango in The Savior. With his impressive track record, Rentería is expected to make a significant impact on the team as they prepare for the upcoming season.

