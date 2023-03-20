Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 124-120 win over the Phoenix Suns. Luguentz Dort contributed 20, and OKC continues its run-up to the play-ins.

In the Suns Devin Booker had 46 points and Chris Paul 14 with 13 assists. Phoenix led 69-57 at halftime with 16 points by Booker. In the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander (21 points in the first half) started the decisive run of 18-2 with a basket and a foul.

Oklahoma City moved to 100 on a layup by Aaron Wiggins and then took the lead on a three-point shot by Dort.