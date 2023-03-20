Home Sports Partial OKC, Phoenix Suns reassembled and beaten
Sports

Partial OKC, Phoenix Suns reassembled and beaten

by admin
Partial OKC, Phoenix Suns reassembled and beaten

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 124-120 win over the Phoenix Suns. Luguentz Dort contributed 20, and OKC continues its run-up to the play-ins.

In the Suns Devin Booker had 46 points and Chris Paul 14 with 13 assists. Phoenix led 69-57 at halftime with 16 points by Booker. In the third quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander (21 points in the first half) started the decisive run of 18-2 with a basket and a foul.

Oklahoma City moved to 100 on a layup by Aaron Wiggins and then took the lead on a three-point shot by Dort.

See also  Volleyball from Belluno mourns Spessotto. De Barba: "He was a great friend"

You may also like

Carlos Alcaraz after his title in Indian Wells:...

Nita’s heroic mission in Pardubice continues. He made...

Formula 1: Fernando Alonso reinstated on podium in...

Napoli remain on course for the title in...

Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace: ‘Fearless Gunners have a...

3/19 Today’s betting recommendation Champions League Real Madrid...

Formula 1: ‘The fastest car I have seen’...

Plzeň – Bohemians 1:2, Viktoria Plzeň’s misery continues,...

Solidly do a good job in various tasks...

Ice hockey: Capitals throw Innsbruck out of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy