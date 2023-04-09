Status: 04/09/2023 10:33 a.m

With numerous banners and songs, fans in the Bundesliga protested against the possible partial sale of media rights to financial investors by the German Football League (DFL).

“ No to investors in the DFL! “, read one of numerous banners that the supporters showed during the game between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FC Union Berlin on Saturday. “ You sell our soul ” and “ The league belongs to all of us – against investors” , were other messages. The alliance Südtribüne Dortmund had called for action.

Protests also at the Cologne game

There were also protests in other stadiums. “ Stop the marketing madness! No to investors at the DFL “, read on banners that fans of SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich showed during the game between the two teams.

There were also protests at the home games of FC Augsburg against 1. FC Köln and FSV Mainz 05 against Werder Bremen. Fans also joined in some games in the 2nd Bundesliga.

The DFL wants to sell shares to an investor in the future and thereby generate billions in income. “ You’re ruining our sport “, sang BVB and Union fans.

DFL criticism from the Hertha President

“Several processes come together here: We have the sale of shares in the DFL, which is fueling fears. We now have the third investor at Hertha BSC – and we have shown twice that we could not really make a profit from it “said Hertha President Kay Bernstein on Sky about the protest in the east curve of the Olympic Stadium.