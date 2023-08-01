Home » Partizan, Neemias Queta under the basket among the options
According to Tomer Givati, Partizan has targeted Neemias Queta, the 24-year-old Portuguese center back from two seasons as a two-way player for the Sacramento Kings.

Queta has received a Qualifying Offer from the Kings, but it is not yet clear whether or not he will remain in the NBA.

In the last two years, the big man has played mainly in the G League (16.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.9 BPG).

