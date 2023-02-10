Home Sports Partizan privateer in the home of Bayern Munich, the positive series continues
Sports

Fourth consecutive victory for Partizan, which imposes itself with authority on the Bayern Munich field.

71-82 the final, Punter top scorer among Obradovic’s men with 19 points, Lessor also did well (16+7 rebounds and 7 fouls suffered) and Nunnally (15 with 5/6 from the field).

For Bayern there are 11 points from Seeley and 10 each from Weiler-Babb and Walden.

