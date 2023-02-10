9
Fourth consecutive victory for Partizan, which imposes itself with authority on the Bayern Munich field.
71-82 the final, Punter top scorer among Obradovic’s men with 19 points, Lessor also did well (16+7 rebounds and 7 fouls suffered) and Nunnally (15 with 5/6 from the field).
For Bayern there are 11 points from Seeley and 10 each from Weiler-Babb and Walden.
