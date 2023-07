After a limited playing season at Partizan Belgrade, Tristan Vukcevic’s future could be in Greece. According to Live Sport reports, the former Real Madrid, back from a good Summer League with the Washington Wizards (who chose him in the 42nd of the 2023 Draft), will play in 2023/24 on loan at Peristeri, coached by Vassilis Spanoulis and committed in the Basketball Champions League.

