Sibeg Coca-Cola and Catania SSD announce the agreement that will bring the company that since 1960 has been producing, developing and distributing all The Coca-Cola Company brand products in Sicily, alongside the red and blue club as Sponsor. An agreement that provides for a collaboration for the current sports season – which has already registered the promotion of the team to Serie C – and for the 2023/2024 season.

In detail, Sibeg Coca-Cola will support the Catania SSD sports project with a sponsorship that will involve the Coca-Cola and Powerade brands and which will be developed in various ways relating in particular to the sphere of visibility and experience at the stadium.

«It is a great satisfaction for us to announce the start of a collaboration with SSD Catania – said Luca Busi, managing director of Sibeg Coca-Cola – our company has always been close to the values ​​of sport: our products unite people in the sign of sharing and fun. Combining our brand with such an ambitious sports club makes us truly proud, united by a passion for football and for the city of Catania. This synergy represents the strong bond that Sibeg has with the territory, where it has been operating for over 60 years. We believe it could be the beginning of a partnership with the club and with the Pelligra group, which marked the rebirth of the red and blue colors: we are certain that this path will be marked by great successes».

“The agreement with Sibeg-Coca Cola expresses a conceptual convergence with a major player on the Sicilian business scene – said Vincenzo Grella, vice president and managing director of Catania SSD – Both realities, linked by this sponsorship, have an extraordinary ability to aggregate and this is a good basis for the development of common projects. Furthermore, such a partnership with such a strong company in the area represents for us a very significant step in terms of our ability to network with the excellence of Catania».