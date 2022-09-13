Home Sports Pasqual: “There is no malice, you have to be good at changing during the race”
Pasqual: "There is no malice, you have to be good at changing during the race"

Pasqual: “There is no malice, you have to be good at changing during the race”

The recipe of the former captain to let Fiorentina breathe

Former Fiorentina captain Manuel Easter spoke to Radio Bruno:

“The numbers tell us about a Fiorentina we are not used to, we had fun last year. This year we expect great things, but there are moments of difficulty, and if in these we tend to throw only fuel on the fire, it is It is clear that he will not get out of it. Other teams also have problems in terms of injuries. There is a need to find serenity, but also wickedness. Those who have an advantage have an advantage, there is no doubt, but they can train. More and more teams know Fiorentina, its strong and weak points “.

“There is not a single diagnosis, but a set of factors. Teams that start ahead even as ambitions find themselves not making even a shot on goal … You have to be quick to understand what is happening and change their attitude during the race. of the team “.

“We need to analyze what works and what doesn’t. The team has to find harmony in proposing its game, because only through that does it come out. Now comes a difficult trip to Turkey, the risk is to start seeing everything. wrong. But the professional of level manages to realize what is right and what is not “.

12 September – 13:16

